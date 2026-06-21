Our Forever President & First Lady: Barack And Michelle Officially Unveil The Obama Presidential Center

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

The Obama Presidential Center is officially open to the public. Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama personally welcomed the first visitors to the incredible edifice that towers over the South Side of Chicago.

The Obamas also hosted previous Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Joe Biden alone with their spouses at a Grand Opening Ceremony which included the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Common, John Legend, Lala Anthony, Kelly Rowland and Tina Knowles. All four of the Obamas—including daughters Malia and Sasha—made a rare family appearance for the momentous occasion, while Michelle delivered one of the most beautiful tributes to her heroic husband, complete with a healthy dose of shade towards his haters.

The weekend of inaugural events began with a private event held for those who worked in the Obama administration during his 8-year tenure. During the evening, Michelle took to the microphone to share how deeply Barack was loved by her mother, whose face covered her custom-made Acne Studios skirt, and how he’d made her proud both in life and in death.

“He’s really messed up,” she said standing onstage beside a visibly emotional President Obama. “I’m giving him some time because this beautiful skirt that my stylist Meredith Koop picked out, that is my favorite portrait of my mom, he didn’t know it existed until just a few minutes ago. Marian would have been so proud, she was so proud of her son-in-law and the man that he is and has been to our family. Always dreaming probably way too big. But always pulling it off.”



Read more about the grand opening ceremony and the stars who came out to celebrate the Obama Presidential Center after the flip!