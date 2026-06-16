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8 Things You Should Never Touch In Your Hotel Room

The Germs Checked In Before You Did — 8 Hotel Room Items Experts Say To Disinfect Immediately

Before settling into your hotel room, consider cleaning these items for your health and safety.

Published on June 15, 2026
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things you should never touch, hotel room
Source: Isabel Pavia / Getty

With summer in full swing, many travelers are jetting off on vacations and settling into cozy hotel rooms. But before you kick back and relax, experts recommend giving your room a quick deep clean; some surfaces can harbor germs that could make you sick. Here are eight things you should never touch without disinfecting first.

1. TV Remote

things you should never touch, hotel room
Source: Fiordaliso / Getty

Housekeepers frequently complain that TV remotes are some of the filthiest items in hotel rooms, and for good reason, according to Pubity, Studies show that remotes can be a breeding ground for bacteria like E. coli and Staph, thanks to the hard-to-clean crevices around the buttons. To stay safe, wipe your remote thoroughly with a disinfectant wipe, making sure to reach every nook and cranny.

RELATED CONTENT: No More ‘Vacation From Your Vacation’ — Why Slow Travel Is On The Rise

2. Electric Kettle

things you should never touch, hotel room
Source: nur ali aulia / Getty

Hotel kettles are rarely cleaned inside, which means they may contain residue left by previous guests. Handles can also harbor bacteria from frequent use, according to Far & Wide. If you plan to use the kettle, wash it thoroughly inside and out with hot water and dish soap before filling it.

3. Bedspread and Decorative Pillows

things you should never touch, hotel room
Source: LB Studios / Getty

The decorative bedspread and pillows in your room may not have been washed for weeks, or even longer. To avoid germs, consider removing them before using the bed. If you travel often, bringing your own pillowcases or bedspread cover can give you extra peace of mind.

4. Hotel Phone

things you should never touch, hotel room
Source: very good / Getty

Hotel phones are touched by countless guests and often overlooked during cleaning, making them hotspots for bacteria. Give the handset a wipe-down before using.

5. Glasses

things you should never touch, hotel room
Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Drinking glasses may appear clean, but many hotels only rinse them rather than sanitizing. A quick rinse with hot water, or a wipe with a disinfectant safe for glass, can reduce exposure to germs.

6. Light Switches

things you should never touch, hotel room
Source: brizmaker / Getty

Light switches are frequently touched, often before guests wash their hands. These small surfaces can harbor high levels of bacteria, so it’s wise to disinfect them upon arrival.

7. Hotel Robe

things you should never touch, hotel room
Source: Zoran Jesic / Getty

The plush hotel robe may be inviting, but it’s often used by multiple guests without thorough washing in between. Consider bringing your own robe or wearing your clothes instead.

8. Ice Bucket

things you should never touch, hotel room
Source: Images say more about me than words. / Getty

Ice buckets may look spotless, but they can carry bacteria or even mold if not cleaned regularly. According to Pubity, sometimes they are not even used for ice, but as “general containers” and that may introduce pesky bacteria. Avoid using the ice from the bucket unless you know it has been properly sanitized, or wash the bucket thoroughly before filling it.

What are some other things you should never touch in your hotel room before cleaning? Are we missing a few items? Tell us in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: Tales From TikTok: TikToker Niki Takes No Chances And Thoroughly Cleans Any Hotel She Stays In

The Germs Checked In Before You Did — 8 Hotel Room Items Experts Say To Disinfect Immediately was originally published on madamenoire.com

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