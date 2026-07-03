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Space Drama "Sincerely Brad" Premieres On The 4th of July

Houston Filmmaker Isaac Yowman Brings Afrofuturist Space Drama ‘Sincerely Brad’ To Roku July 4

“Sincerely Brad”, an emotional film following a Black astronaut on the verge of an impactful mission, debuts on the nation’s Independence Day.

Published on July 3, 2026
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A bearded man wearing a black cap and a white shirt, standing in a lush, green outdoor setting.
Source: IYO Visuals / iYO Visuals

The United States is celebrating its 250th anniversary on Saturday (July 4), and for Black people, it’s a time wrought with mixed emotions regarding race and their connectivity to a nation they’ve helped build with blood, sweat, and tears. Which makes it all the more fitting that a film depicting those complexities set in a not-too-distant future, Sincerely Brad, will premiere on The Roku Channel on the nation’s birthday.

Sincerely Brad follows a Black astronaut (played by the Emmy Award-nominated actor Patrick Walker) who has been tasked with leading a mission to the moon. It’s a mission that could be the key to saving humanity as we know it. But the decision comes in conflict with his duty to his wife Zoey (played by Cinthya Carmona, best known for her role in Greenhouse Academy) as well as the weight of his personal ambitions and family legacy.

Adding to that tension is the riskiness of the mission and a looming family event. For Brad, the choice he will make is direct: love…or legacy?

The film also stars veteran actors Carl Anthony Payne II (The Cosby Show, Martin) and Veronika Dash (CSI, iCarly, Cadillac Records) to supplement the cast in this exploration of the modern issues that still dominate the U.S. conversation with regards to race, legacy, and seeking promise in the future.

Sincerely Brad is the brainchild of Issac Yowman, a veteran filmmaker who has directed projects for Netflix, Marvel, Nike, the NBA, Pepsi, and McDonald’s, among others, and serves as the director of the film. The NAACP Image Award nominee also has been nominated for a Grammy Award for his production work with superstars such as Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and SZA.

In an interview with the Defender Network, Yowman spoke of the importance of depicting Brad as a multi-faceted figure to fight against the expected cinematic tropes. “Audiences want to see Black people living full, complex lives, not just crime or trauma stories,” he said. “Brad is a Black astronaut, a husband, a son. That’s powerful to see on screen.”

Sincerely Brad will premiere on The Roku Channel on July 4. Check out the trailer above.

Houston Filmmaker Isaac Yowman Brings Afrofuturist Space Drama ‘Sincerely Brad’ To Roku July 4 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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