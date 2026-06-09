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Trump Booed At NBA Finals in Madison Square Garden

Trump Receives Boos At NBA Finals Game 3 in Madison Square Garden

Published on June 9, 2026
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Overview of crowd at Madison Square Garden for NBA finals game 3
Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

Donald Trump attended Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals Monday night where the Knicks lost to the Spurs, and fans were less than thrilled with him being there.

During the singing of the national anthem by R&B star Avery Wilson, Trump was shown on the Jumbotron, where the crowd erupted into loud booing of the president.

RELATED | Knicks Nation Tight Over Trump’s Planned Game 3 Appearance

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According to NBC, Trump’s attendance at the game made him the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game. This was the 17th sporting event Trump has attended since his return to office last year.

His attendance prompted heightened security at MGS, including a strict no-bag policy and TSA style screenings before entering the stadium. The city also canceled watch parties outside of the Garden, which led to backlash from fans and across social media.

The Knicks’ 13-game winning streak ended last night, as the San Antonio Spurs pulled out a 115-111 victory in Game 3 of the Finals.

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