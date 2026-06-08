Listen Live
Close
Sports

Knicks Nation Tight Over Trump's Planned Game 3 Appearance

Knicks Nation Tight Over Trump’s Planned Game 3 Appearance

The President's attendance during the NBA Finals matchup with the Spurs is resulting in a shutdown of the area around Madison Square Garden & tighter security measures.

Published on June 8, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A person wearing a blue jacket with "KNICKS" and other patches stands in front of Madison Square Garden. A man in a suit and red tie gestures while speaking into a microphone on an airplane.
Source: Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s planned appearance in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals is rubbing longtime New York Knicks fans the wrong way.

Over the weekend, the Knicks organization confirmed that Trump will be attending the matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night (June 8) at Madison Square Garden, marking the first time that a sitting President would attend an NBA Finals game. In a statement, the Knicks warned ticket holders to arrive at the venue at least two hours before tip-off to accommodate a longer-than-usual security check.

In addition, NYPD officers confirmed to ESPN in a statement that the watch party outside MSG will be canceled due to the President’s visit. “There will be no watch parties outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 3 only,” the statement read. “This was done fully in coordination with the Secret Service because of the presidential visit. We expect watch parties at Madison Square Garden to resume for Game 4.”

With the Knicks on a historic run as they head towards their first championship since 1973, the excitement in the city is beyond fiery. Now, with Trump’s visit derailing the normal fan experience, needless to say, Knicks Nation is not too pleased.

While, thankfully, the Knicks players are laser-focused on the game ahead, fans, politicians and media personalities have plenty to say!

Check out some reactions below!

Knicks Nation Tight Over Trump’s Planned Game 3 Appearance was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Overview of crowd at Madison Square Garden for NBA finals game 3
5 Items
Sports  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Trump Receives Boos At NBA Finals Game 3 in Madison Square Garden

Comments
Entertainment  |  tonyapendleton

Questlove Talks Earth Wind & Fire Doc & Why He’ll Never Be Behind A Prince Project

Comments
7 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Primary Elections, Recession for Black America, and More

Comments
15 Items
Celebrity News  |  Tonya Pendleton

‘Bad Boys’ Star Theresa Randle’s Ex Accuses Her Of Stalking & 'Smoking Crack' With His Dog

Comments
15 Items
Music  |  Mion Edwards

12 Podcasts Every Hip-Hop and R&B Fan Should Stream

Comments
13 Items
Black Music Month  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Of The Most Sampled Black Songs In Music History

Comments
3 Items
Entertainment  |  Lauren E. Williams

Qween Jean Made History, Megan Thee Stallion Repped The Hotties And Queen Latifah Delivered A Full-Circle Moment At The 2026 Tony Awards

Comments
11 Items
Entertainment  |  Keenan Higgins

New Music Mondays: Tobe Nwigwe Preps New Album With A Soulful Collab

Comments
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Custody Clash: Chris Brown Seeks Joint Custody Of Daughter As Ex Diamond Brown Sends Shade—‘Bunch Of B****s’

Comments
13 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Aura Points: OG Anunoby To Rock Timberland-Themed Skechers During NBA Finals

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close