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Black Man Found Hanging In Downtown Raleigh

Black Man Found Hanging In Downtown Raleigh Being Investigated as Suicide, Police Say

Published on August 17, 2026
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Aerial of Downtown Raleigh
Source: Spencer Hart / Getty

Law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a Black man found hanging in downtown Raleigh this weekend as a suicide.

Investigators said on Saturday, August 15, officers and medical personnel responded to the scene near Nash Square on McDowell where a man was found hanging from a tree. They removed the person from the tree and initiated life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The NC Office of Medical Examiners is investigating this death as a suicide, a news release said.

Raleigh City Council member Corey Branch said on Facebook Sunday, “Yesterday, an African-American male was found hanging from a tree, and RPD along with state and federal officials are investigating. I ask that we let RPD and the SBI do the investigating and more information to come.”

The case is drawing attention across social media, as other sudden deaths of Black Americans across the country have been reported in similar manners and ruled as suicides as well.

The Raleigh Police Department released a statement regarding the man’s death, whose identity has not been revealed at this time:

“We understand that this loss may be deeply painful for those who knew and cared about the individual. We ask everyone to please be mindful of the family and friends who are grieving and to avoid sharing unverified information or speculation while investigators continue their work.”

If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis — text or call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. Help is available 24/7.

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