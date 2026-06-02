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Steph Curry Ends Sneaker Free Agency By Inking Deal With Li-Ning

The four-time NBA champion is heading overseas to sign a deal with Li-Ning, and he announced the deal on social media in a video titled “the partnership of a lifetime.”

Published on June 2, 2026
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Steph Curry had his fun running around the sneaker-free agency streets, and now he’s ready to lock it down with a new suitor officially.

The four-time NBA champion is heading overseas to sign a deal with Li-Ning, and he announced the deal on social media in a video titled “the partnership of a lifetime.”

“The future of Curry brand will be powered by a company truly rooted in sports and innovation,” he says in the video. “A partner dedicated to creating quality products with sneakers that I believe in, that will continue to deliver at the highest level. The future of Curry brand is with Li-Ning.”

ESPN got into a bit of the deal’s details, and reports that the partnership will last 10 years and covers all basketball-related products as well as athleisure. Curry will also have the ability to sign other athletes under his brand, develop an entire sector dedicated to golf, and plans to open Curry stores in China and the United States.

On his ThirtyInk website, Curry explained how important the founder Li-Ning’s actual athletic history and striving for greatness helped him make that choice. 

“What also excites me is knowing that there’s a foundation of like-minded athletes who have helped to build Li-Ning into a world-class brand since it began in 1990,” Curry begins. “That starts with Mr. Li Ning himself. He’s an Olympic Gold medalist athlete, a forward-thinking businessman, and a visionary that I really respect and believe in. It’s amazing to see how he’s grown his namesake company as an athlete founder, knowing I have those same hopes and aspirations for Curry Brand.”

What also fueled his decision was the “quality, comfort, and performance” of Li-Ning shoes, and while having the freedom of trying all major brands during the 2025-26 NBA season, it was Li-Ning’s signature Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade’s sneakers that most left an impression on him.

Curry started his career as a Nike athlete, but in his prime, he was with Under Armour for 12 years before the partnership ended in 2025. He then entered free agency, becoming a pure sneaker fan again as he tested them all to determine which brand he’d end his career with.

See the social media reaction to Curry ultimately partnering with Li Ning below.

Steph Curry Ends Sneaker Free Agency By Inking Deal With Li-Ning was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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