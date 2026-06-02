Celebrate Juneteenth 2026: Events Across the Triangle

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Juneteenth marks the day — June 19, 1865 — when enslaved African Americans in Texas finally heard word of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect.

More than 160 years later, communities across North Carolina are honoring that legacy with festivals, gospel nights, family cookouts, historical tours, and more.

Here is your guide to Juneteenth 2026 events across the Triangle and surrounding areas. All events are free unless noted. Details are subject to change — confirm with organizers before you go.

RALEIGH

1. Juneteenth: A Chavis Celebration

The City of Raleigh Parks brings two back-to-back celebrations to one of Raleigh’s most historically significant parks — John Chavis Memorial Park, named for one of the first African Americans to attend a U.S. university.

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Time: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. (Day Party) | 5–9 p.m. (Night Party)

Location: John Chavis Memorial Park, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27601

Admission: Free

More info: raleighnc.gov 2. Capital City Juneteenth Celebration

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and settle in on Harvey Hill at Dix Park for an afternoon of live entertainment, kids activities, vendors, food trucks and community connection.

The event is presented by the Capital City Juneteenth Committee, the City of Raleigh and the Dix Park Conservancy. Performers include HBCU Line Dancing, the Dynamic Diamonds Dance Team, genealogist Desi Campbell and more.

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time: 2–6:30 p.m.

Location: Harvey Hill at Dorothea Dix Park, 1030 Richardson Dr., Raleigh, NC 27603

Admission: Free

More info: dorotheadixpark.org 3. Southeast Raleigh YMCA Juneteenth Celebration

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time: TBD

Location: Southeast Raleigh YMCA, 1436 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh, NC 27610

Admission: Free

More info: ymcatriangle.org





DURHAM

4. Juneteenth at Hub RTP

Hub RTP — the vibrant community hub at the heart of Research Triangle Park — has hosted a Juneteenth celebration in previous years and is doing so again in 2026. Expect a festive evening at one of the region’s most dynamic gathering spots.

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Time: 5–9 p.m.

Location: Hub RTP, 3151 Elion Dr., Durham, NC 27713

Admission: Free

More info: hub.rtp.org 5. Hayti Heritage Center Juneteenth Gospel Night

The Hayti Heritage Center — a cornerstone of Durham’s African American cultural life since 1975 — hosts a Juneteenth gospel night at its historic St. Joseph’s Performance Hall. Located in the heart of Durham’s historic Hayti community, this is one of the most culturally significant venues in the region.

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham, NC 27701

Admission: Free

More info: hayti.org



6. North Carolina Juneteenth Celebration

A multi-event Juneteenth weekend presented by the North Carolina Juneteenth organization, with various activities scheduled throughout Durham.

Date: Juneteenth weekend 2026

Time: Various

Location: Durham

Admission: Free

More info: northcarolinajuneteenth.com CHAPEL HILL / CARRBORO

7. Chapel Hill-Carrboro Juneteenth Celebration

The Chapel Hill community gathers at the historic Hargraves Community Center — a facility with deep roots in the local African American community — for an evening of music, culture, and celebration.

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Time: 4–8 p.m.

Location: Hargraves Community Center, 216 N. Roberson St., Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Admission: Free

More info: chapelhillarts.org







CARY

8. Juneteenth Celebration 2026

Downtown Cary Park — one of the Triangle’s newest and most popular public spaces — hosts a Juneteenth celebration with an evening of music, community and culture in the heart of Cary.

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time: 4–9:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown Cary Park, 327 S. Academy St., Cary, NC 27511

Admission: Free

More info: downtowncarypark.com APEX

9. Juneteenth in the Peak

The Town of Apex, known as “The Peak of Good Living,” hosts its annual Juneteenth in the Peak festival, organized by the Apex Juneteenth Festival Committee. Expect a full day of community celebration at the Apex Town Hall Campus.

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time: 1–8 p.m.

Location: Apex Town Hall Campus, 73 Hunter St., Apex, NC 27502

Admission: Free

More info: apexnc.org WAKE FOREST

10. Wake Forest Juneteenth Celebration

The Town of Wake Forest hosts its annual Juneteenth event at the DuBois Center, a nod to the legacy of scholar and civil rights leader W.E.B. Du Bois.

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Location: The DuBois Center, 518 N. Franklin St., Wake Forest, NC 27587

Admission: Free

More info: wakeforestnc.gov ROLESVILLE

11. Freedom in the Park

The Town of Rolesville brings its community together at Mill Bridge Nature Park for an outdoor Juneteenth celebration.

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time: 4–8 p.m.

Location: Mill Bridge Nature Park, 425 Nature Park Dr., Rolesville, NC 27571

Admission: Free

More info: rolesvillenc.gov GARNER

12. Garner Juneteenth Celebration

Garner’s Performing Arts Center hosts the town’s Juneteenth event. Times are to be confirmed — check back with the town for updated details.

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time: TBD

Location: Garner Performing Arts Center, 742 W. Garner Rd., Garner, NC 27529

Admission: Free

More info: garnernc.gov BEYOND THE TRIANGLE



The following events take place outside the Triangle’s core communities but are close enough to be worth the drive. 13. Juneteenth Jubilee — Fayetteville

Festival Park in downtown Fayetteville hosts a full evening of live entertainment and community celebration for Juneteenth.

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Time: 5–11 p.m.

Location: Festival Park, 335 Ray Ave., Fayetteville, NC 28301

Admission: Free

More info: distinctlyfayettevillenc.com 14. Juneteenth Community Empowerment Festival — Rocky Mount

The Rocky Mount Event Center presents a multi-day Juneteenth community festival with a full range of programming throughout Juneteenth weekend.

Date: Multi-day event, June 2026

Time: Various

Location: Rocky Mount Event Center, 285 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount, NC 27801

Admission: Free community activities

More info: rockymounteventcenter.com