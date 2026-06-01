Listen Live
Close
Local

Carolina Hurricanes Downtown Watch Party

Hurricanes fans can gather downtown for a spirited watch party as the team takes the ice.

Published on June 1, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Two
Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Downtown Raleigh is rallying behind the Carolina Hurricanes as they compete for the Stanley Cup.

Join Downtown Raleigh Alliance and the City of Raleigh at Moore Square for Official Carolina Hurricanes Watch Parties. Fans can enjoy the game on the big screen while gathering with fellow Canes supporters in the heart of downtown.

Official Watch Party Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, June 2
Game 2: Thursday, June 4

Moore Square opens at 7 p.m., with the pre-game show beginning at 7:30 p.m. and puck drop at 8 p.m.

Beer, wine, and food will be available for purchase from local vendors. 

Know Before You Go

  • Moore Square is located at 200 S. Blount St.
  • Bring your own chair or blanket. 
  • Outside alcohol is prohibited. Beer and wine may be purchased from on-site vendors. 
  • Food will be available for purchase from on-site food trucks. You are welcome to bring your own picnic, but we hope you’ll consider supporting one of the on-site vendors or nearby businesses!
  • Parking is available on the street and in several nearby parking decks. Find more information here
  • We anticipate a big crowd, so consider carpooling, using ride shares, public transit, and walking or riding your bike or scooter to cheer on the Canes!

More Places to Watch Downtown

Downtown businesses across the district are showing the games and cheering on the Canes. Participating locations include:

Smoky Hollow

The Avenue

Johnson Street Yacht Club

The Brass Tap

Raleigh Times Bar*

Smash Social Club

Raleigh Beer Garden*

Hibernian Pub*

Morgan Street Food Hall

Botanical Lounge

Check with individual businesses for game-day specials and watch party details. If you’re a downtown business hosting a watch party, let us know so we can add yours to the list!

Gear Up

Need Canes gear to show your support? Stop by DECO Raleigh* to shop local and show your Hurricanes pride.

Fly the Flag

Are you a downtown Raleigh small business that wants to show support for the Canes? We’d love to help paint downtown red. Contact us to inquire about receiving a Carolina Hurricanes flag to display at your business while supplies last.

Accepts the Downtown Raleigh Gift Card

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
22 Items
Beauty  |  Maui Bigelow

Take Notes! — 21 Black Women Who Not Only Wrote The Blueprint For ’90s Fine, They Continue To Redefine Ageless Beauty

Comments
Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Two
Local  |  Karen Clark

Carolina Hurricanes Downtown Watch Party

Comments
Multi-colored swimming rings in swimming pool. Pool party, summer background. Top view
Local  |  Karen Clark

City of Raleigh Swim Lessons

Comments
3 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Keke Palmer Pays Tribute To Ex-Boyfriend Brandon Who Passed Away From Sickle Cell Anemia: 'I Can't Believe You Are Gone'

Comments
4 Items
Athletes  |  Siobhan Dixon

‘Black Queen!’ — Jade Cargill Wants Revenge, Delivering Career-Best Performance At WWE Clash In Italy 2026: See Fans’ Reactions

Comments
20 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Donald Trump Is BIG MAD After Artists Drop Out From His Struggle Great American State Fair, Suggests Himself As A Replacement

Comments
18 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

An Emotional Victor Wembanyama Leads Spurs To NBA Finals After Defeating OKC Thunder

Comments
Music  |  paige.boyd

R&B Legend Peabo Bryson Under Medical Care Following Stroke

Comments
4 Items
Family & Parenting  |  Imann Milner

Lil Mama! — Latto Debuts Beautiful Baby Girl, Admits She 'Underestimated' Postpartum Depression Amid Premature Retirement Announcement

Comments
Entertainment  |  Lauren E. Williams

Beyoncé Is A Jay-Z Fan Just Like The Rest Of Us

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close