All The Best Bars From Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle DECODED

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Jay-Z asserts his dominance over younger rappers who looked up to him, not the other way around.

Jay-Z fires back at various public figures who have criticized or accused him in recent years.

Jay-Z proudly defends his children's accomplishments and potential, reminding critics they have 'no shame.'

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Jay-Z shut down social media this weekend after making a surprise appearance at the Roots Picnic and debuting a brand new freestyle packed with subliminal shots, bold declarations and reminders of why he’s still one of hip hop’s most feared lyricists. The rap icon also had fans talking about a new look, stepping onstage with a full afro that immediately sparked conversation online alongside the bars themselves.

RELATED: [VIDEO] Jay-Z Fires Shots At Kanye, Drake, Nicki, Dame Dash & More

But it wasn’t just the hairstyle that grabbed attention. Throughout the freestyle, Jay appeared to address several people who have publicly criticized, challenged or accused him in recent years. From Drake and Kanye West to Tory Lanez, Jaguar Wright and Dame Dash, Hov used the moment to fire back at critics while defending his legacy, his family and the Roc Nation empire. We broke down some of the most talked about lines and what they appear to mean.

Check out a few stand out bars below.

“The jig is up, n** I’m up 10, wrong chart champ, n****s looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them.”**

Meaning: A direct response to Drake’s recent Iceman era lyrics about older rappers and the phrase “the jig is up.” Jay is reminding listeners that younger artists grew up looking up to him, not the other way around.



“The Roc’s not crumbling… leprechauns have run out of pranks, your son in a federal jail mumbling something bout having too much in his drink.”

Meaning: Appears aimed at Tory Lanez and his father, Sonstar Peterson. The “having too much in his drink” reference is tied to Tory’s longstanding claim that alcohol played a role in the events surrounding the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.



“I really get under skin, ask Un how I’m playing.”

Meaning: References Lance “Un” Rivera, the music executive Jay Z stabbed during a 1999 nightclub altercation after Rivera was suspected of leaking Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter before its release.



“It’s gone cost you a B to say my name.”

Meaning: “B” works as a double entendre for both a billion dollars and Beyoncé. The line also flips Destiny’s Child’s hit “Say My Name” while highlighting the Carter family’s wealth and influence.



“Quest introduced me to Jaguar. I dunno why I still fk wit him.”**

Meaning: References Questlove introducing Jay to Jaguar Wright years ago and appears to be a response to Wright’s years of accusations and criticism directed at Jay Z and Beyoncé.



“That chatty patty down on his luck again.”

Meaning: Appears to be a jab at Dame Dash, whose financial and legal troubles have frequently made headlines in recent years.



“Cancel the brunches, I remember the hunger pains.”

Meaning: Jay appears to be saying he’s comfortable walking away from industry friendships and celebrity circles. Before the fame and wealth, he survived alone and can return to that mindset if necessary.



“Everybody think they Ye the one insane. You’re no maniac, watch how sane he act in my presence, n** shrink.”**

Meaning: A clear shot at Kanye West. Jay appears to be saying that despite Kanye’s public image, his behavior changes when they’re in the same room.



“You ever heard of a wunderkind? My children is some of them, have you n****s no shame.”

Meaning: A wunderkind is a child prodigy or someone who achieves extraordinary success at a young age. Jay appears to be defending his children against public criticism and reminding listeners of their accomplishments and potential.

All The Best Bars From Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle DECODED was originally published on theboxhouston.com