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Swim lessons follow the American Red Cross curriculum, with eligibility and behavioral guidelines for safe participation.

Lesson offerings span ages 6 months to adult, with specialized classes for preschoolers, school-age children, and adults.

Financial assistance is available to ensure affordability and accessibility for the Raleigh community.

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Raleigh Aquatics uses the American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim curriculum. We are committed to providing quality swim programs that emphasize water safety and stroke development. City of Raleigh swim lessons are open to Raleigh residents and Non-Residents for ages 6 months and up.

Eligibility

Group Lesson Eligibility and Behavioral Guidelines

Swimmers must be registered in the appropriate level based on their skill eligibility

Participants must be able to safely and productively participate in group instruction

Swim diapers are required for participants who are not fully potty-trained

Respectful and non-disruptive behavior towards instructors and fellow participants is required

Participants may be withdrawn from class for safety or behavioral concerns

Policies

Admission Fees: Lesson fees do not cover any additional swimming time. If you wish to use the pool before or after class, you must pay admission fees.

Lesson fees do not cover any additional swimming time. If you wish to use the pool before or after class, you must pay admission fees. Attendance Policy: Make-up classes are not offered outside of your allotted lesson time and dates.

Make-up classes are not offered outside of your allotted lesson time and dates. Refund Policy: If a class is cancelled by a City of Raleigh facility, fees are 100% refundable. Fees are refundable if notice of cancellation is given more than 14 days prior to the first class.

If a class is cancelled by a City of Raleigh facility, fees are 100% refundable. Fees are refundable if notice of cancellation is given more than 14 days prior to the first class. Inclement Weather: If the facility is experiencing inclement weather, class will be cancelled as soon as we are able. You will be contacted via phone and/or email regarding make-up dates, Cancellations, or account credits.

Course Descriptions

Please read the course descriptions to ensure you register for the appropriate level

Participants will be evaluated by a Water Safety Instructor at the start of each lesson session to ensure proper placement.

If a participant is registered for a swim lesson level that does not align with their prerequisite skills or ability, we will do our best to move them to the appropriate level, provided space is available.

If we are unable to accommodate a level change, the participant will be withdrawn from the course.

Ages 6 months – 2 years

Parent & Child Aquatics: This class introduces basic skills to parents and children. Parents are taught to safely and appropriately hold their children in the water while preparing and encouraging their children to participate fully and try the skills. These basic skills will lay the foundation to help children learn to swim in the future. The class also introduces water safety topics for parents.

Ages 3 – 5 years

Preschool Aquatics Swim Level 1: Participants learn to enjoy and feel comfortable in the water. Participants gain elementary aquatic skills such as underwater exploration while opening eyes, blowing bubbles and floating with assistance. Participants start developing good attitudes and safe practices around the water. This course has no prerequisites.

Participants learn to enjoy and feel comfortable in the water. Participants gain elementary aquatic skills such as underwater exploration while opening eyes, blowing bubbles and floating with assistance. Participants start developing good attitudes and safe practices around the water. This course has no prerequisites. Preschool Aquatics Swim Level 2: Participants must be able to perform the exit skills for Level 1 preschool swim lessons. In Level 2, participants go completely under water while blowing bubbles from their mouths and noses. Participants learn to float without support and to recover to a vertical position. This level marks the beginning of true locomotor skills while building on the skills learned in Level 1.

Participants must be able to perform the exit skills for Level 1 preschool swim lessons. In Level 2, participants go completely under water while blowing bubbles from their mouths and noses. Participants learn to float without support and to recover to a vertical position. This level marks the beginning of true locomotor skills while building on the skills learned in Level 1. Preschool Aquatics Swim Level 3: Participants must have completed exit skills in Level 2 preschool swim lessons. While building on skills learned in Level 2, participants learn to coordinate simultaneous and alternating arm and leg actions. Level 3 lets participants master skills without assistance.

Ages 6 – 12 years

Swim Lesson – Level 1 Intro Water Skills: School-age participants learn elementary aquatic skills. This class helps participants enjoy and feel comfortable in the water, learn underwater exploration while opening eyes, blow bubbles and float with assistance. Participants start developing good attitudes and safe practices around the water.

School-age participants learn elementary aquatic skills. This class helps participants enjoy and feel comfortable in the water, learn underwater exploration while opening eyes, blow bubbles and float with assistance. Participants start developing good attitudes and safe practices around the water. Swim Lesson – Level 2 Fundamental Skills: Participants must have completed exit skills in Level 1. In Level 2, participants go underwater completely while blowing bubbles from their noses and mouths. Participants learn to float without support and to recover to a vertical position. This level marks the beginning of true locomotor skills while building on the skills learned in Level 1.

Participants must have completed exit skills in Level 1. In Level 2, participants go underwater completely while blowing bubbles from their noses and mouths. Participants learn to float without support and to recover to a vertical position. This level marks the beginning of true locomotor skills while building on the skills learned in Level 1. Swim Lesson – Level 3 Stroke Development: Participants must have completed exit skills in Level 2. They will learn to coordinate alternating and simultaneous arm and leg actions of several strokes. Level 3 lets participants perform skills without assistance and learn survival float, elementary backstroke, dolphin and scissor kicks and coordination of the front crawl.

Participants must have completed exit skills in Level 2. They will learn to coordinate alternating and simultaneous arm and leg actions of several strokes. Level 3 lets participants perform skills without assistance and learn survival float, elementary backstroke, dolphin and scissor kicks and coordination of the front crawl. Swim Lesson – Level 4 Stroke Improvement: Participants must have completed exit skills in Level 3. In Level 4 swim lessons, the back crawl and breaststroke are introduced. Endurance is also a key factor for this course. Participants continue to build upon the scissor kick and dolphin kick by adding the arms for the sidestroke and butterfly.

Participants must have completed exit skills in Level 3. In Level 4 swim lessons, the back crawl and breaststroke are introduced. Endurance is also a key factor for this course. Participants continue to build upon the scissor kick and dolphin kick by adding the arms for the sidestroke and butterfly. Swim Lesson – Level 5 Stroke Refinement: Participants must have completed exit skills in Level 4 swim lessons. In Level 5 swim lessons, participants coordinate and refine all strokes. Flip turns on both front and back are introduced in this course. Endurance and distance are important in this course.

Ages 13 and up

Adult Learning the Basics Swim Class: This class helps teens and adults overcome their fear of the water and learn the basic skills for a minimum level of water competency. Participants strive for skill and stroke performance, to be able to jump into deep water from the side, swim front crawl for 15 yards, maintain position by treading or floating for 30 seconds, and swim elementary backstroke for 15 yards.

This class helps teens and adults overcome their fear of the water and learn the basic skills for a minimum level of water competency. Participants strive for skill and stroke performance, to be able to jump into deep water from the side, swim front crawl for 15 yards, maintain position by treading or floating for 30 seconds, and swim elementary backstroke for 15 yards. Adult Refining Swim Strokes Class: This class is for teens or adults who want to improve their foundational skills and swimming strokes to gain an overall level of comfort in the water.

Private Lessons

Private Lessons may only be conducted by City of Raleigh staff at our year-round aquatic facilities. Private lessons are offered outside of group lesson times. Download the private lesson request form.



Please return the completed form to the facility where you would like private lessons (Buffaloe Road, Millbrook, Optimist, and Pullen).

Swim Instructors

We are currently seeking American Red Cross-certified Water Safety Instructors to staff our aquatic facilities. Instructors and instructor aides are currently being compensated at an hourly rate ranging from $15-$29/hr. Learn more about becoming a Swim Instructor.

Cost

Group swim lesson prices depend on the number of classes included, the age of the participants, and Raleigh resident status. Please review the table below for detailed pricing. Note that prices may vary for sessions with different class lengths.

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Program Time 4-Day (Resident / Non Resident 6-Day (Resident / Non-Resident) Parent & Child 6m-3y 30 min $45 / $60 $60 / $75 Preschool 3-5y /

Youth 6-12y 30 min $45 / $60 $60 / $75 Adult 13+ 40 min $50/ $65 $65 / $80

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Program Time 1-Day (Resident / Non Resident 4-Day (Resident / Non-Resident) Private Swim Lessons 30 min $32 / $47 $110 / $125

Financial Assistance

The City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department strives to provide programs to all. Thanks to generous donations and support, we are able to provide financial assistance to those in need. Financial assistance is provided on a sliding scale based on income and other financial circumstances. All patrons who wish to register for programs provided by the City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department are eligible to apply. Please note that financial assistance is not available for specialty camps, organizations, adult teams, special events, or rentals. For more information on eligibility or to request the financial assistance application, please call 919-996-4839 or email Fee.Assistance@raleighnc.gov.

Register for Programs

Please visit RecLink to view and register for available sessions.

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