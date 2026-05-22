Triangle Memorial Day Ceremonies Set for May 25, 2026

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Memorial Day is Monday, May 25, 2026, and communities across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary, Garner, Apex and Knightdale are planning observances to honor fallen military service members. Here is a look at Memorial Day ceremonies and remembrance events scheduled across North Carolina’s Triangle area.

Orange County Veterans Memorial Day Service

Location: Veterans Memorial Site, 2501 Homestead Drive, Chapel Hill

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 8:45 to 10:15 a.m.

Orange County’s annual service will honor the sacrifices of America’s service men and women in Chapel Hill.

Memorial Day Remembrance with Durham County Veteran Services

Location: William V. Bell Building, Conference Room 126, 201 E. Main St., Durham

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 9 a.m.

Durham County Veteran Services is hosting a free remembrance event that is open to the public.

Memorial Day Observance in Garner

Location: Garner Veterans Memorial, Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road, Garner

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Garner’s annual observance will bring the community together to remember those who died in military service.

Apex Memorial Day Ceremony

Location: Fire Station 1, 210 N. Salem St., Apex

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Apex will hold its Memorial Day ceremony at Fire Station 1 as residents gather to pay tribute to the fallen.

Memorial Day Tribute at Montlawn Memorial Park

Location: 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.

Montlawn Memorial Park will host a tribute for families and community members to honor those who gave their lives for the country.

Knightdale Memorial Day Ceremony

Location: Knightdale Veterans Memorial, Knightdale Station Park, 810 N. First Ave., Knightdale

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.

Knightdale’s ceremony will be held at the town’s veterans memorial as the community pauses in remembrance.

Memorial Day Observance in Cary

Location: Veterans Freedom Park, 1517 N. Harrison Ave., Cary

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Cary’s remembrance event will honor fallen service members, with limited seating available and guests encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

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Memorial Day Service at Historic Oakwood Cemetery

Location: Historic Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Raleigh’s service at Historic Oakwood Cemetery will take place at the Field of Honor, with chairs provided for attendees.