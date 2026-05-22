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Triangle Memorial Day Ceremonies Set for May 25, 2026

Memorial Day 2026 ceremonies across the Triangle will honor fallen service members in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary, Garner, Apex and Knightdale.

Published on May 22, 2026
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Memorial Day Sign, Background, Poster, Banner
Source: Rizwan Mehmood / Getty

Memorial Day is Monday, May 25, 2026, and communities across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary, Garner, Apex and Knightdale are planning observances to honor fallen military service members. Here is a look at Memorial Day ceremonies and remembrance events scheduled across North Carolina’s Triangle area.

Orange County Veterans Memorial Day Service
Location: Veterans Memorial Site, 2501 Homestead Drive, Chapel Hill
Date: Monday, May 25, 2026
Time: 8:45 to 10:15 a.m.
Orange County’s annual service will honor the sacrifices of America’s service men and women in Chapel Hill.

Memorial Day Remembrance with Durham County Veteran Services
Location: William V. Bell Building, Conference Room 126, 201 E. Main St., Durham
Date: Monday, May 25, 2026
Time: 9 a.m.
Durham County Veteran Services is hosting a free remembrance event that is open to the public.

Memorial Day Observance in Garner
Location: Garner Veterans Memorial, Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road, Garner
Date: Monday, May 25, 2026
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Garner’s annual observance will bring the community together to remember those who died in military service.

Apex Memorial Day Ceremony
Location: Fire Station 1, 210 N. Salem St., Apex
Date: Monday, May 25, 2026
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Apex will hold its Memorial Day ceremony at Fire Station 1 as residents gather to pay tribute to the fallen.

Memorial Day Tribute at Montlawn Memorial Park
Location: 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh
Date: Monday, May 25, 2026
Time: 11 a.m.
Montlawn Memorial Park will host a tribute for families and community members to honor those who gave their lives for the country.

Knightdale Memorial Day Ceremony
Location: Knightdale Veterans Memorial, Knightdale Station Park, 810 N. First Ave., Knightdale
Date: Monday, May 25, 2026
Time: 11 a.m.
Knightdale’s ceremony will be held at the town’s veterans memorial as the community pauses in remembrance.

Memorial Day Observance in Cary
Location: Veterans Freedom Park, 1517 N. Harrison Ave., Cary
Date: Monday, May 25, 2026
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Cary’s remembrance event will honor fallen service members, with limited seating available and guests encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Memorial Day Service at Historic Oakwood Cemetery
Location: Historic Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh
Date: Monday, May 25, 2026
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Raleigh’s service at Historic Oakwood Cemetery will take place at the Field of Honor, with chairs provided for attendees.

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