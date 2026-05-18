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What You Missed At Bimbé Festival in Durham

Published on May 18, 2026
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Aerial of Downtown Durham

The Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival in Durham has been a long-standing staple in the Bull City for over fifty years.

The 2026 festival took place last Saturday, May 16. Though the city is still recovering from the 2024 booking controversy with the festival, this year the festival welcomed thousands excited to celebrate and honor their city.

Bimbé is an African American cultural fest that involves dozens of vendors and local artists from across the Carolinas to the Bull City. Several educators and nonprofits also show up to the festival to give back to the community.

This year’s festival was headlined by rap icon Doug E. Fresh, who gave the audience a high-energy performance.

If you weren’t able to make it this year, don’t worry! Keep scrolling to catch a recap of everything that happened at this year’s festival.

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