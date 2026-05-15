2026 Summer Concert Series In Raleigh
Each summer, local artists donate their talent and time to put on a great free show for the community. On select Sundays from now until Aug. 16, we will host groups performing a variety of different genres that will help set the tone for an awesome evening at these two beautiful facilities.
Fred Fletcher Park
805 Washington Street, Raleigh, NC
May 31 – SWAG
June 7 – Blue Notes Jazz Band
July 12 – Invitation
July 19 – Thelonius
July 26 – Capital
Aug. 2 – The Holly Springs Community Band
Aug. 9 – Triangle Sax Ensemble
Aug. 23 – Carpe Diem Saxophone Quartet
Pullen Park
520 Ashe Ave, Raleigh, NC
June 21 – Eat a Peach
June 28 – Triangle Taiko
Aug. 16 – Bull City Trio
Details
Sunday Evenings
Time: 6 – 8 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Know Before You Go
- Please bring your own blanket or chair
- Performers may change without notice
- Concerts are free, but tips are encouraged
- At Pullen Park, food will be available for purchase at the cafe
- At Fletcher Park, please bring your own food and beverages
- Pullen Park Amusements are open until 8 p.m.
- It may be canceled for inclement weather. For updates, contact 919-996-6468
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