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2026 Summer Concert Series In Raleigh

Join us for this installment of the Pullen and Fletcher Park free summer concert series!

Published on May 15, 2026
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Family Day in the Park 2026
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Family Day in the Park 2026

Each summer, local artists donate their talent and time to put on a great free show for the community. On select Sundays from now until Aug. 16, we will host groups performing a variety of different genres that will help set the tone for an awesome evening at these two beautiful facilities. 

Fred Fletcher Park
805 Washington Street, Raleigh, NC

May 31 – SWAG
June 7 – Blue Notes Jazz Band
July 12 – Invitation
July 19 – Thelonius
July 26 – Capital
Aug. 2 – The Holly Springs Community Band
Aug. 9 – Triangle Sax Ensemble
Aug. 23 – Carpe Diem Saxophone Quartet

Pullen Park
520 Ashe Ave, Raleigh, NC

June 21 – Eat a Peach
June 28 – Triangle Taiko
Aug. 16  – Bull City Trio

Details

Sunday Evenings
Time: 6 – 8 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free

Know Before You Go

  • Please bring your own blanket or chair
  • Performers may change without notice
  • Concerts are free, but tips are encouraged
  • At Pullen Park, food will be available for purchase at the cafe
  • At Fletcher Park, please bring your own food and beverages
  • Pullen Park Amusements are open until 8 p.m.
  • It may be canceled for inclement weather. For updates, contact 919-996-6468
Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

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