2026 Summer Concert Series In Raleigh

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Source: Radio ONE Houston / Family Day in the Park 2026

Each summer, local artists donate their talent and time to put on a great free show for the community. On select Sundays from now until Aug. 16, we will host groups performing a variety of different genres that will help set the tone for an awesome evening at these two beautiful facilities.

Fred Fletcher Park

805 Washington Street, Raleigh, NC

May 31 – SWAG

June 7 – Blue Notes Jazz Band

July 12 – Invitation

July 19 – Thelonius

July 26 – Capital

Aug. 2 – The Holly Springs Community Band

Aug. 9 – Triangle Sax Ensemble

Aug. 23 – Carpe Diem Saxophone Quartet

Pullen Park

520 Ashe Ave, Raleigh, NC

June 21 – Eat a Peach

June 28 – Triangle Taiko

Aug. 16 – Bull City Trio

Details

Sunday Evenings

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

Know Before You Go

Please bring your own blanket or chair

Performers may change without notice

Concerts are free, but tips are encouraged

At Pullen Park, food will be available for purchase at the cafe

At Fletcher Park, please bring your own food and beverages

Pullen Park Amusements are open until 8 p.m.

It may be canceled for inclement weather. For updates, contact 919-996-6468

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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