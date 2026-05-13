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Source Claims Meghan Markle Underwent 'Anti-Diva Training'

'Anti-Diva Training?' — Inside Meghan Markle’s Alleged Image Rehab Tour Down Under

Ahead of her Australia visit, Meghan Markle allegedly underwent training to mitigate any 'diva' rumors about her behavior, according to sources.

Published on May 13, 2026
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Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Anti-Diving Training, Australia
Source: JONATHAN BRADY / Getty

Meghan Markle is reportedly said to have undergone “anti-diva training” ahead of her tour of Australia with Prince Harry, which included a series of charitable appearances, speaking engagements, and commercial meetings. According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Australia for a four-day visit centered on mental health advocacy, community, and veteran support.

Source claims Meghan Markle underwent anti-diva training to combat rumors about her being “controlling” and “demanding.”

In an interview with Radar Online on May 9, an insider claimed Markle was “painfully aware” of the ongoing rumors portraying her as “demanding, controlling or difficult” since she and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

“She understood that this tour would be judged not just on appearances or headlines, but on whether people felt she came across as approachable, warm, and genuinely engaged,” the insider claimed. “Because of that, there was an extraordinary level of planning behind the scenes aimed at softening her image and eliminating anything that could feed the old ‘diva duchess’ narrative.”

RELATED CONTENT: Meghan Markle Shares Rare, Never-Before-Seen Archie Photos — And Yes, It’s As Precious As You Think

According to the source, Meghan Markle’s so-called anti-diva preparation was carefully planned long before the trip began. The insider alleged that, “Huge amounts of time and money were invested into preparation sessions covering every conceivable detail – how she greeted people, how long she held conversations, what subjects she raised publicly, even the emotional tone she projected during appearances. Advisers were intensely focused on making sure she appeared polished but relatable, glamorous but grounded.”

Why did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry go to Australia?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Anti-Diving Training, Australia
Source: Pool / Getty

Reportedly beginning on April 14, the couple’s itinerary included stops in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra, where they attended philanthropic events, private meetings, and community-focused engagements. The trip consisted of charity work, public appearances, and high-profile commercial engagements, focusing heavily on mental health awareness, community resilience, and support for veterans. Markle also took part in the “Girl’s Weekend” experience as a guest speaker, for a special retreat hosted by the Her Best Life podcast, as previously reported. Taking place from April 17 to April 19 at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach, the retreat served as a mix of inspiration, wellness, and connection for attendees.

According to the source, Meghan’s stop in Australia was a “major reputational test,” helping the 44-year-old mother of two to restore light to her image.

“The feeling within her camp was that Australia represented a major reputational test, and Meghan was determined to prove she could command attention without triggering the kind of backlash that overshadowed parts of her royal life.”

A second source added, “This trip was basically preceded by humility – or, more precisely, anti-diva training for Meghan.”

RELATED CONTENT: Would You Pay $3K To Hang With Meghan Markle? Duchess Announces Luxe Girl Retreat

'Anti-Diva Training?' — Inside Meghan Markle’s Alleged Image Rehab Tour Down Under was originally published on madamenoire.com

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