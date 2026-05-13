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Capathia Jenkins Brings the Party for Icon: Motown & Beyond

Published on May 13, 2026
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If you’re looking for plans Friday night, the North Carolina Symphony has something special in store. Icon: Motown and Beyond is coming to Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh, and vocalist Capathia Jenkins says fans should come ready for much more than a traditional symphony performance.

Speaking with Karen Clark on Foxy 107/104, Jenkins made it clear this show is all about energy, joy, and celebration.

“One of the first things I say on stage is we invite you to get up and dance whenever the spirit hits you,” she said. “Because the music is just so good. It’s so infectious.”

That spirit runs through every part of the performance. Jenkins described the music as “the soundtrack to my life,” as she and fellow vocalist Ryan Shaw pay tribute to some of the greatest artists of all time.

The show celebrates legends including Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick, Michael Jackson, Prince, and Stevie Wonder.

Jenkins said the goal is to honor those icons while bringing heart and excitement to the stage.

“You’re not trying to imitate her, but you certainly want to bring the essence,” she said of performing music by stars like Whitney Houston. “We get to stand on these people’s shoulders… for all the goodness that they put in the world.”

And if you think symphony means stiff and formal, Jenkins says think again.

“It really is a party,” she said. “I want people to come and relax and get up and dance and hoot and holler and yell out to us.”

Bottom line: expect a live experience full of timeless hits, powerhouse vocals, and feel-good vibes. Icon: Motown and Beyond takes the stage Friday night at 8 p.m. at Meymandi Concert Hall, and tickets are still available at ncsymphony.org.

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