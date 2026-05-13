B-Side Bangers: Stevie Wonder
When it comes to the landscape of musical hierarchy, there are legends, there are icons, there are pioneers and then there’s Stevie Wonder.
A child prodigy since the age of 11, Wonder would spend the majority of his life on the Billboard charts releasing timeless soul music over the span of four decades consistently. Even though he hasn’t dropped a new album in over 20 years, you still won’t find another musician with a more decorated discography.
We just had to reflect back on his glowing catalog as fans across the world join together in celebrating his milestone 76th birthday today (May 13).
RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Michael Jackson
There’s not much Stevie Wonder hasn’t accomplished, be it a consecutive three-year run of winning the coveted GRAMMY Award for “Album Of The Year,” at one point negotiating the biggest recording contract in music history or 10 number one pop records to his name — that’s not even including the 20 R&B chart-toppers we all know and love! Simply put, many of us have felt the love, fallen in love or made sweet love thanks in part to Stevie’s serenading voice.
Join us in paying respect to true music royalty as we look back at the lesser-known hits in the wonderful world of Stevie Wonder. Very rarely do you come across an artist that arguably has never released a bad song in their life, so we think you’ll thoroughly enjoy working your way through this one.
Take a look below at the other side of Stevie Wonder’s classic catalog of hits with a “B-Side Bangers” birthday tribute to his deep cuts:
*”Some Other Time” (1962)
Album: The Jazz Soul of Little Stevie
*Stevie Wonder, then billed as “Little Stevie Wonder,” doesn’t sing any vocals on this song or the album overall. Here, he plays the harmonica.
“Ain’t That Love” (Ray Charles Cover) [1962]
Album: Tribute to Uncle Ray
“La La La La La” (Live at the Regal Theater in Chicago) [Recorded in 1962; released in 1963]
Album: Recorded Live: The 12 Year Old Genius
“Give Your Heart A Chance” (1963)
Album: With a Song in My Heart
“Sad Boy” (1964)
Album: Stevie At The Beach
“Music Talk” (1966)
Album: Up-Tight
“The Lonesome Road” (1966)
Album: Down to Earth
“Every Time I See You I Go Wild” (1967)
Album: I Was Made to Love Her
“The Day That Love Began” (1967)
Album: Someday at Christmas
*”How Can You Believe” (1968)
Album: Eivets Rednow
*Stevie Wonder doesn’t sing any vocals on this song or the album overall. Here, he plays the harmonica, drums, piano and clavinet.
“I’m More Than Happy (I’m Satisfied)” [1968]
Album: For Once in My Life
“I’ve Got You” (1969)
Album: My Cherie Amour
“Ca’ Purange” (Live) [1970]
Album: Stevie Wonder Live
“Drum Solo” (Live) [1970]
Album: Live at the Talk of the Town
“Sugar” (1970)
Album: Signed, Sealed & Delivered
“Take Up A Course In Happiness” (1971)
Album: Where I’m Coming From
“Girl Blue” (1972)
Album: Music of My Mind
“Big Brother” (1972)
Album: Talking Book
“Jesus Children Of America” (1973)
Album: Innervisions
“Too Shy To Say” (1974)
Album: Fulfillingness’ First Finale
“Summer Soft” (1976)
Album: Songs in the Key of Life
“If I Ruled the World” (1977)
Album: Looking Back (Anthology)
“Power Flower” (1979)
Album: Stevie Wonder’s Journey Through ‘The Secret Life of Plants‘
“Cash In Your Face” (1980)
Album: Hotter than July
“Front Line” (1982)
Album: Stevie Wonder’s Original Musiquarium I
“Stay Gold” (1983)
Album: The Outsiders: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (by Carmine Coppola)
“Weakness” (with Dionne Warwick) [1984]
Album: The Woman in Red: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (by Stevie Wonder & Dionne Warwick)
“Never In Your Sun” (1985)
Album: In Square Circle
“Dark ‘N’ Lovely” (1987)
Album: Characters
“I Go Sailing” (1991)
Album: Jungle Fever: Music From The Movie
“I’m New” (1995)
Album: Conversation Peace
“Ms. & Mr. Little Ones” (Live) [1995]
Album: Natural Wonder
“Shelter In The Rain” (2005)
Album: A Time to Love
“I’ll Always Be In Love” (Recorded in 1963; released in 2005)
Album: *The Complete Stevie Wonder
*Included on Disc 4, the previously unreleased album, Workout Stevie Workout, billed as “Little Stevie Wonder.”
“So Amazing” (cover duet with Beyoncé) [2005]
Album: So Amazing: An All-Star Tribute to Luther Vandross (by Various Artists)
B-Side Bangers: Stevie Wonder was originally published on blackamericaweb.com