Listen Live
Close
Music

Music Superstars Launch Apprenticeship Program

Usher Launches Paid Internship Program for His Upcoming Tour With Chris Brown

Published on May 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Usher, Beloved Benefit
Source: Courtesy of Beloved Benefit / Beloved Benefit

Singer Usher has launched a paid internship program for aspiring music industry workers in Atlanta and Detroit tied to his upcoming tour with Chris Brown. The program offers hands-on experience in live production roles, allowing interns to work directly with professionals supporting the tour. Ten selected interns joined different areas of tour support, including stage production, logistics, and event coordination, gaining valuable insights into large-scale concert operations. The initiative marks Usher’s first time recruiting interns for a touring production, providing a unique opportunity for participants to learn and contribute to live show execution. Applications for the internship closed on May 8, with the potential for future programs on upcoming tours.

SEE ALSO

Music Superstars Launch Apprenticeship Program was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Celebrity  |  KG Smooth

Michelle Obama Added To ESSENCE Fest

Comment
Music  |  KG Smooth

Music Superstars Launch Apprenticeship Program

Comment
4 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Avant-Garde Icon FKA Twigs Is Stepping Into Josephine Baker’s Heels — Here’s Why She’s The Perfect Fit – Page 9

Comment
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Jaylen Brown Thinks It’s Time For Stephen A. Smith To Retire

Comment
19 Items
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Lane Kiffin Apologizes For Ole Miss' Lack Of Diversity Claims, College Sports Fans Rant About SEC Racism

Comment
13 Items
Entertainment  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Office No-Show & Changed Numbers: Inside Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Company “Chaos”

Comment
Movie Trivia Game
Movies  |  Karen Clark

Don’t Miss Zootopia 2 At Lions Park!

Comment
29 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

LeBron James Questions NBA Future After Playoffs Sweep As Dillon Brooks Completes His Hate Watch

Comment
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 12, 2026

Comment
Sports  |  Victoria Kim

Athletes as Advocates: NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Changing Lives Beyond Football

Comment

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close