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Michelle Obama Added To ESSENCE Fest

Michelle Obama Joins Cardi B, Kehlani And Latto For Night One Of ESSENCE Festival 2026

Published on May 12, 2026
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Michelle Obama
Source: Rich Fury / Forum Photos

Michelle Obama will open the Evening Concert Series at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presenting a live conversation reflecting her style evolution and the intention behind her public moments. The limited companion podcast series, IMO: The Look, traces Obama’s image from her early days in the national spotlight to her life beyond the White House. This appearance at ESSENCE continues a dialogue with Black women, exploring themes of visibility, perception, and authenticity in a cultural moment where Black women’s visibility is celebrated, monetized, and politicized. The Festival has evolved into a space for political dialogue, wellness, entrepreneurship, and cultural criticism alongside live performances, reflecting the ways Black women shape culture across various aspects of life.

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Michelle Obama Added To ESSENCE Fest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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