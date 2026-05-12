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Don’t Miss Zootopia 2 At Lions Park!

Bring you game face, your lawn chair, and your summer spirit-let's make memories under the summer sky at our Big Screen Bash!

Published on May 12, 2026
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Movie Trivia Game
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Bring you game face, your lawn chair, and your summer spirit-let’s make memories under the summer sky at our Big Screen Bash!

Families will enjoy a variety of competitive and carnival-style games, including tug-of-war, relay races, classic carnival games, and bingo. 

As the sun sets, folks will gather in the gym for a showing of Zootopia 2 on the big screen, complete with drinks and snacks to close out the evening in comfort and style! 

Be sure to bring chairs, blankets, and your own food and beverages. Drinks and snacks provided will be limited. Spots are limited!

Details

Location: Lions Park Community Center
Date: Friday, May 29
Time: 7 – 10 p.m.
Age: All
Cost: $5
Register on RecLink

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Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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