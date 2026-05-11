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Free Water Confidence & Safety Class at Jordan Lake

Free Water Confidence & Safety Class at Jordan Lake

Boost your water skills and prepare for summer fun with Chatham County's complimentary safety course.

Published on May 11, 2026
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Source: Getty Images / Radio One Cincinnati

Chatham County Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources, in partnership with Safe Kids Chatham County, is offering a free, two-part Water Confidence Class designed to help participants build essential skills and feel more comfortable in and around the water.

WHAT:                Water Confidence Class

WHEN:              Wednesdays, May 27 & June 3, 2026
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
(Rain Dates: Thursdays, May 28 & June 4, 2026)

WHERE:            Jordan Lake’s Ebenezer Swim Beach

WHO: This program is open to adults and children ages 12 and older, and there is no cost to attend. Spanish speakers are welcome to attend. Space is limited, and registration is required.

This interactive class will focus on teaching practical, life-saving techniques while helping participants become more comfortable near natural bodies of water. Participants will practice foundational skills such as floating, water orientation, and basic survival strokes. The program will also address common fears and barriers related to swimming and use real-life scenarios to demonstrate how water-related incidents can occur and how to prevent them. Additional topics may include identifying water hazards, boating safety, and the proper use of life preservers. This class is well suited for people who did not learn to swim as a child or who have a fear of water, and will serve as a foundation for continued water safety practice and skill development.

The class will be led by David Cantong, a former Marine Combat Instructor of Water Survival and Army Special Forces Combat Diver. After overcoming his own fear of water following a childhood near-drowning experience, Cantong is passionate about teaching others the skills needed to stay safe and confident in the water.

For more information or to register, please visit https://ccparksandrec.recdesk.com, or contact Mallory Peterson, Program Supervisor, Chatham County Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources at 919-642-7086 or mallory.peterson@chathamcountync.gov.

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