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Joy Taylor Launches 'The Daily Play with Joy Taylor'

Joy Taylor Shakes Up Sports Media with Launch of 'The Daily Play with Joy Taylor'

Joy Taylor is returning to her radio roots with 'The Daily Play with Joy Taylor.'

Published on May 6, 2026
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The Daily Play With Joy Taylor podcast
Source: Urban One / R1

Joy Taylor is joining the Urban One family with the launch of her very own sports podcast, The Daily Play with Joy Taylor, distributed across Radio One, REACH Media, and the Urban One Podcast Network.

The short-form commentary show aims to cut through the nonstop sports news cycle, keeping listeners up to speed with the most essential stories—from the field and court—and add a sharp personality only she can provide, because “nobody breaks down the game like a woman who actually knows it.” 

New episodes drop Monday through Friday, and at just 5-10 minutes per episode, she offers up all the relevant sports info and hot takes you need to stay easily informed, made even more digestible and colorful by Taylor’s deep broadcasting experience, especially in radio.

The Daily Play With Joy Taylor podcast Cover Art
Source: Urban One / other

“I wanted to create something fast, focused, and always authentic,” said Taylor. “Sports fans are busy, but they want the context behind the conversation. With ‘The Daily Play,’ I’m giving them what it means and what to watch next—in just a few minutes. Joining Urban One allows me to talk directly to a loyal, engaged audience across the country. I’m excited to get back to my radio roots!”


Full-length audio episodes of The Daily Play with Joy Taylor, are available on all major platforms—including the Urban One Podcast Network, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts paired with a “virtual video layer” for YouTube and social media.

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Joy Taylor Shakes Up Sports Media with Launch of 'The Daily Play with Joy Taylor' was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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