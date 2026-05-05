Beyoncé's Met Gala Look Honors Black and Creole Heritage
Beyoncé’s Met Gala Look Was Rooted in Her Black, Creole Heritage and Feminism
- Beyoncé's look was designed by longtime friend Olivier Rousteing, inspired by Creole artist Caroline Durieux.
- The dress features a skeleton body in crystals, symbolizing the beauty of mortality.
- Beyoncé's stylist Ty Hunter collaborated with Rousteing to create the impactful, heritage-driven ensemble.
Beyoncé ended her ten-year-long hiatus from The Met Gala by co-chairing the 2026 event with the theme of “Fashion is Art”. The Met described the 2026 theme and exhibition as focusing on the “dressed body” and an organized emphasis around inclusivity of all body types, such as: the “naked body”, the “classical body”, the “pregnant body” and, the “aging body”. Beyonce was joined by other co-chairs Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.
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Beyoncé had the world wondering what she would wear for her long-awaited return to the biggest night in fashion. And it should be of no surprise that Beyoncé’s entire look was rooted in her black and Creole heritage in feminism. Her mother, Tina Knowles, is Creole, and her family came from Louisiana. Beyoncé has always paid homage to her heritage through her art and works over the years. And as we took a deep dive into her 2026 Met look and peeled back the layers, her look screamed of black and Creole pride and feminism.
The Designer
The look was designed by her longtime friend Olivier Rousteing, formerly the creative director of Balmain. Rousteing is of Ethiopian and Somali descent but grew up in France after being adopted. Rousteing has designed many looks for Beyonce over the years, including several of her tours, but notably her colorful Beychella look from her 2018 Coachella headlining performance, when she made her triumphant return from maternity leave. So it was befitting that Beyoncé chose Rousteing to design her look to return to the Met.
The look depicted a skeleton of a body in crystals placed throughout a long, sheer flesh-colored gown. Rousteing shared on Instagram that the look took two months to construct, along with gratitude for the opportunity.
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What a journey—more than just a project, it’s been a true collaboration with my muse, the one who has always supported me and been there by my side. An incredible two months of collaboration, creating a moment that will go down in history. Thank you for your generosity, thank you for your loyalty, and thank you for always bringing passion into our world. LOVE YOU @beyonce
@tytryone thank you for your trust and sharing with me your vision you are the definition that sky is the limit . I love You endlessly
The Stylist
Ty Hunter has been working work Beyoncé for years. He was first hired by Tina Knowles to work with Destiny’s Child in the late 90s for their Survivor era, this was the start of a long-standing partnership. Over the years, Beyoncé has worked with other stylists but ultimately came back full circle to work full-time with Ty again during her Cowboy Carter tour. Ty collaborated with Rousteing to create her Met look and was praised for his work by the designer and other notable black stylist like J. Bolin.
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The Artists That Inspired Beyonce’s Look
Most celebrities who attended wore looks that were inspired by some of their favorite works of art. Some were pulled from The Met Museum exhibitions, others like Beyonce, pulled inspiration from their personal lives. Beyoncé’s Creole heritage was loud and present in her 2026 Met Gala look, reportedly inspired by the works of Creole artist Caroline Durieux.
Durieux was a Creole artist from Louisiana who was a pioneering printmaker and educator. Her works were widely known for their social satire, depicting Creole people and roots. Durieux’s paintings became widely popular through the art of lithography.
One of her more popular lithographs, entitled “The Visitor”, sometimes called “Night Visitor”, was created in 1944. This work appears to be the inspiration behind Beyoncé’s Met Gala design. Shown below, “The Visitor” depicts a skeleton in a gown standing outside a door, ringing a bell. The work is said to be a somber and allegorical piece that is symbolically a reminder of mortality.
Beyonce’s Met Gala dress takes a modern look at the beauty of mortality and eloquently shows how fashion and art collide.
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Beyoncé’s Met Gala Look Was Rooted in Her Black, Creole Heritage and Feminism was originally published on blackamericaweb.com