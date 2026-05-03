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Druski Brings His Characters & Chaos As 2026 BET Awards Host

From ‘Coulda Been’ To BET! Druski Brings His Characters & Chaos To 2026 BET Awards Hosting Debut: ‘We Gon’ Do This My Way’

Published on May 3, 2026
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Druski is set to make hilarious history as the youngest host ever for the 2026 BET Awards and the controversial comedian is playing by his own rules!

Druski 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The countdown has begun for June 28, 2026, when the BET Awards air live. Fans are more excited than ever with Druski in charge, bringing his signature characters and chaos like we’ve never seen before.

The hottest names and faves in Hollywood better get ready because the viral sensation promised nothing is off limits this year. He already set the internet ablaze with viral videos like the the megachurch sketch that even had Joel Osteen laughing. If you think you know what to expect on “Culture’s Biggest Night,” you don’t know Druski!”

The award-winning comedian racked up accolades on Forbes’ Under 30 List, Rolling Stone’s Most Influential Creator List, and made history as the first comedian to cover Billboard Magazine’s No. 1’s issue in December 2025. In BET’s April 30 press release via Paramount’s press site, Druski remarked on this new achievement.

“It’s an honor to be the youngest host EVER for the BET Awards. I grew up watching the BET Awards and, to know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I’m just grateful to be a part of the history. BUT I’m still bringing my brand of comedy to the stage, so expect a little chaos, a lot of laughs, and some of your favorite Druski characters to pop out along the way.”

That’s not all the Coulda Been Love creator has in store!

Check out how Druski is already laying down the law famous faves for the 2026 BET Awards after the flip!

Druski Runs Down The Rules At The 2026 BET Awards For Jamie Foxx, Sexyy Red & More: “We Gon’ Lock Them Doors!”

In typical Druski fashion, he couldn’t announce the his historic BET Awards takeover without getting some jokes off. In a new video, the new comedy king drops some hilarious hints about what to expect. He didn’t hesitate to let celebs know they better get with his unpredictable program.

“I told BET, ‘If I’m hosting, we gon’ do this my way,” he began.

“Rule No. 1: Jamie Foxx, take that big a** hat off. Rule No. 2: Sexyy Red, no leggings, rompers, or bodysuits. We don’t need no wrestlers. No wrestlers on the red carpet! Rule No. 3: YNs, take the ski masks off, man. Stop. Stop it.”

In reference to his megachurch mayhem, Druski had a message for any pressed pastors out there.

“Listen, I know y’all on my back right now. I been getting the DMs and the threats. Just leave it up to God. We gon’ lock them doors, and can’t nobody get out,” the unserious star joked.

Whew, get your popcorn ready and mark your calendars for Sunday, June 28 at 8 PM ET/PT to see Druski take over the 2026 BET Awards!

Will you be watching? What Druski characters do you hope to see crash “Culture’s Biggest Night?”

The post From ‘Coulda Been’ To BET! Druski Brings His Characters & Chaos To 2026 BET Awards Hosting Debut: ‘We Gon’ Do This My Way’ appeared first on Bossip.

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From ‘Coulda Been’ To BET! Druski Brings His Characters & Chaos To 2026 BET Awards Hosting Debut: ‘We Gon’ Do This My Way’ was originally published on bossip.com

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