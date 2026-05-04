Absolutely Not: There Will Be No Dionne Warwick Slander Allowed – Period

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Dionne Warwick is one of the few living legends we are still blessed to see walking beautifully among us.

The style she has given, the grace she has carried, and the thousands of Black women and men she has inspired are not up for debate. Dionne Warwick was that girl before we even had the term “that girl.” And when it comes to her entertainment résumé of accolades, yes, it is longer than CVS receipts.

Dionne has won six Grammy Awards and earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. She has also been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame, the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Apollo Theater Walk of Fame. Three of her songs — “Walk On By,” “Alfie,” and “Don’t Make Me Over” — have also been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. And that does not even include her hosting gigs, acting roles, and cameos.

If that alone does not earn respect, what does? But, we digress.

Dionne Warwick And Teyana Taylor Had A Moment At The Billboard Women In Music Awards

Dionne attended the Billboard Women in Music Awards, where she presented the Visionary Award to Teyana Taylor. The moment between the two singers felt special, almost like an official passing of the torch.

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Teyana is set to play Dionne in an upcoming biopic about her life, and she has continuously praised the icon for her influence and impact. The two women also have that uncanny resemblance that makes you look twice. Mother and daughter. Sister and sister. Legend and next generation.

Seeing them share the stage was a quintessential example of the feel-good culture moments we love to see.

Put Some Respect On Dionne Warwick’s Name

But we did not have someone disrespecting the iconic Dionne Warwick on our 2026 bingo card. Thanks to social media influencer Nicky Campbell – smh – here we are.

Known for quick, blunt red carpet commentary, Nicky opened an Instagram Reel about the Billboard Women in Music looks with Dionne. He commented on her choice of footwear and referred to the legend using the B-word while doing it.

Absolutely not.

Needless to say, the internet erupted once news of Nicky’s unasked-for, unnecessary commentary went viral. Backlash came quickly under his Instagram post, which is still up, and across Threads. Fans, celebs, and other influencers jumped into the comments to defend Dionne and call out the disrespect.

Actress Amber Riley wrote, “Yea. You’ve lost your mind dear. We not lettin this one slide. That’s a legend and we don’t call elders the B word.” Stylist J. Bolin added, “I respect your fashion thoughts! But no disrespect will be given to our elders, queens, or black women! Simmer down!” Fans kept it even simpler: “Delete this,” “The disrespect is crazy,” and “You need to put respect on the name Dionne Warwick.”

At the end of the day, no Dionne Warwick slander is allowed – especially not for clicks, shares, or social media attention. We love sharp fashion commentary. We love when influencers give honest takes on the carpet. But there are ways to critique looks without disrespecting icons. And speaking of icons, some are simply untouchable.

Dionne Warwick is one of them.

8 Times Dionne Warwick Proved She Is That Girl

There is no reason to speak about her with anything less than respect. Her contributions to music, culture, and society have removed any opportunity to reduce her to a red carpet outfit.

Tact and taste still matter, and so does knowing who you are talking about.

But since some social media influencers seem to not know who she is, we are here to remind them. Swipe for some of our favorite pictures of Dionne Warwick throughout her legendary career.