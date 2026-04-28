Siblings Claim Michael Jackson Abused Them After Defending Him For Years

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

The Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson as his superstar uncle came out just days ago, to mostly positive reviews.

But in February, a new lawsuit was filed, alleging that Jackson abused four siblings whom he traveled with and spent time with at his Neverland Ranch and other places.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court on behalf of the Cascio siblings says that Jackson abused all five after the family formed a friendship with the superstar. In an interview they gave to The New York Times, siblings Edward Joseph Cascio, 43, Dominic Savini Cascio, 39, Marie-Nicole Porte, 37, and Aldo Cascio, 35, say Jackson abused them in various ways during their years-long association. A fifth sibling also says Jackson abused him, but is not part of the lawsuit as he’s already involved in litigation with the Estate.

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The siblings are not new to the Jackson universe. In fact, the family was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 2010 on a show that also featured Teddy Riley. Three of the siblings and their parents, Connie and Dominic, were also on the show. All denied any inappropriate behavior from Jackson.

Dominic was the general manager of the Helmsley Palace Hotel in New York City in the ’80s, when Jackson stayed there, and over time, they became friends. Jackson said he was estranged from his own family and considered the Cascios a “second family.” The kids traveled with him, and per the Times report, the parents trusted Jackson enough to allow them to go with Jackson when they were not around.

The friendship extended long enough and was close enough that Frank Cascio became Jackson’s personal assistant and manager. In 2011, two years after Jackson’s death, Frank released a book, My Friend Michael: An Ordinary Friendship with an Extraordinary Man. In it, he details his relationship with Jackson, saying he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

Now the siblings say they were “groomed and brainwashed.”

“Michael Jackson was a serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted each of the Plaintiffs, beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight,” the Cascios’ lawsuit reads. “Jackson’s attacks on these siblings went on for extended periods, including in locations around the world and when Jackson and his children were guests in Plaintiffs’ family home. Jackson groomed and brainwashed each Plaintiff, without the knowledge of the others or their parents, throughout their childhood years.”

The siblings did receive an initial settlement back in 2019, when they say that seeing the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, featuring James Safechuck and Wade Robson, two other accusers, triggered “deprogramming” that made the Cascios realize they were also molested. The Estate agreed to pay each sibling five annual payments of $690,000 apiece.

But in 2024, when the deal for those payments was about to end, Frank Cascio said on behalf of himself and his siblings that he wanted additional compensation, up to $213 million.

Jackson’s lawyer, Marty Singer, says, “The Cascios are the epitome of unreliable sources. Their stories have repeatedly shifted and changed to suit whatever their current agenda happens to be.”

The Estate and Jackson’s lawyers say that the Cascios were compensated after sharing graphic details of the alleged sexual abuse to spare Jackson’s family and children. Those details, including allegations of oral sex and other inappropriate behavior, are included in the latest lawsuit.



Frank and his brother have both sold Jackson merchandise in the past. Eddie claimed Jackson recorded three songs in the basement of his family’s home, but due to challenges with authentication, Sony ultimately removed those songs from a posthumous Jackson project.

The Cascios also supported Jackson in two cases where he was accused of child molestation, including the 2004 case where they flew to Los Angeles to testify on behalf of Jackson but were told they didn’t need to.

Now the Cascios say those denials were due to their complicated relationship with Jackson, which afforded perks including international travel and lavish gifts provided in shopping trips and more.

Singer’s answer to the lawsuit says, in part, “This lawsuit is a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family who have hopped on the bandwagon with their brother Frank, who is already being sued in arbitration for civil extortion.

The family staunchly defended Michael Jackson for more than 25 years, attesting to his innocence of inappropriate conduct. This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael’s Estate and companies.

It continues, “Statements by the Cascios, including those appearing in dozens of passages throughout Frank Cascio’s 2011 book, as well as in interviews with Oprah Winfrey and others, directly contradict what is being alleged now. Throughout, the Cascios consistently and repeatedly asserted that Michael never harmed any of them or anyone else.”

Jackson has been sued by multiple accusers, including Jordie Chandler, now 46, who has led a private life since he received a $23M settlement in 1994. Jackson was acquitted of similar charges from another accuser, Gavin Arvizo, after a trial in 2005.

Frank Cascio wrote about the two cases in his book.

“All bullsh-t,” he said. “These people were after Michael’s money.”

See social media’s reaction to the accusations below.