Knightdale–Wake Forest Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 2026 Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant

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The Knightdale–Wake Forest Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will present its annual Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at Rolesville High School. Foxy 107/104’s Midday On-Air Personality Karen Clark will serve at the Mistress of Ceremonies.

The Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant is a signature program celebrating academic excellence, leadership, and talent among young women while raising funds to support scholarships and public service initiatives. The event will feature participants in the Miss Jabberwock program for junior and senior high school students, along with the Little Miss Jabberwock component for girls in third through fifth grades.

The chapter’s 2024 Jabberwock Pageant awarded more than $130,000 in scholarships, reflecting the program’s substantial impact on educational advancement within the region. 2024 Miss Jabberwock Queen Rhianna Rigby and Little Miss Jabberwock Queen Lauren Lennon represented the culmination of months of mentorship, leadership development, and service.

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Over the past century, Jabberwock has evolved into one of the sorority’s most distinguished scholarship fundraising initiatives nationwide and has evolved over the past 100 years into a diverse program that continues to raise funds for scholarships and other sorority sponsored public service projects. It represents a scholarship pageant of elegance and entertainment that showcases the gifts and talents of the young women while advancing the goals and objectives of the sorority’s scholarship program.

The Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant is free and open to the public, and community members are invited to attend and support the accomplishments of these outstanding young women.

Event Details: What: 2026 Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant When: Sunday, April 26, 2026 | 3:00 p.m. Where: Rolesville High School, 1099 E. Young Street, Rolesville, NC 27571

For more information about the Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant, sponsorship opportunities, or to donate toward the scholarship fund, please contact the Knightdale-Wake Forest Alumnae Chapter at communications@kwfalumnae-dst.org.



Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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