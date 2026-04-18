Taraji P. Henson Calls Out Hollywood Double Standards: ‘I Still Haven’t Booked A Franchise’ In 30 Years, But Co-Star Tyrese ‘Booked Two’

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For nearly 30 years, Taraji P. Henson has been a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. From her Oscar-nominated turn in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button to her culture-shifting performance as Cookie Lyon on Empire, her talent is undeniable. However, in a series of recent, deeply candid interviews, the 55-year-old actress has pulled back the curtain on the systemic mistreatment that women—particularly women of color— experience in Hollywood.

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Appearing on Hoda Kotb’s Making Space podcast in April 2026, Henson reflected on the moment she first realized that the path to success is different for men and women. The realization traces back to her 2001 movie breakthrough in John Singleton’s Baby Boy. While the film launched both her and her co-star Tyrese Gibson into the public eye, their career trajectories could not have been more different.

Henson discussed the hype surrounding the release of Baby Boy, with industry insiders predicting she would catapult to stardom overnight. According to Variety, her intuition told her otherwise. She sensed that while the industry would open its doors for her male co-star, she would have to fight harder. Her instincts proved correct. Shortly after their debut, Gibson secured roles in two of the biggest action franchises in cinema history: Transformers, and Fast & Furious.

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“I still have not booked my franchise film,” Henson told Kotb. “Been in the game almost 30 years. No franchise film.”

While Henson has lent her voice to animated hits like Minions: The Rise of Gru, and had a supporting role in 2010’s The Karate Kid, she emphasized the lack of a sizable, live-action role in a major blockbuster machine. She clarified that this observation isn’t rooted in bitterness toward Tyrese, but rather a cold assessment of the politics involved in casting and industry investment. For Henson, the fact that a male lead can transition into multi-billion-dollar franchises while a female lead with an Oscar nomination remains on the sidelines is an example of Hollywood’s gender bias.

This ongoing struggle for recognition and fair compensation reached a boiling point last year. In May 2025, Henson revealed to Variety that she had become so frustrated by the industry machine that she took a month-long sabbatical to Bali. The actress admitted that the constant battle for prominent roles and pay equity was making her bitter, a trait she refused to let define her. By relocating for 30 days, she was able to refresh her perspective.

The reset allowed her to pivot her focus toward her own entrepreneurial ventures, such as her beauty brand, TPH. Henson expressed that she no longer wants to rely solely on Hollywood for stability, especially when that check represents only a fraction of what her male peers or even less-experienced white counterparts are earning. This sentiment echoed her viral 2023 interview during The Color Purple press tour, where she broke down in tears, exhausted by the cycle of having to start from the bottom every time she hits a new career milestone.

Despite the frustrations, Henson is refusing to let the industry’s limitations dictate her worth. She has spent years being understanding while being paid less than her value, but she has officially retired that approach.

Henson is currently channeling her creative energy into the theater, gearing up for her highly anticipated Broadway debut opposite Cedric the Entertainer in a revival of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.

Taraji P. Henson Calls Out Hollywood Double Standards: ‘I Still Haven’t Booked A Franchise’ In 30 Years, But Co-Star Tyrese ‘Booked Two’ was originally published on bossip.com