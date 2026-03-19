Wake County Is Delivering Library Books To Your Front Door

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Wake County libraries now offer free home delivery of accessible materials like audiobooks, braille, and large print.

The service is available to North Carolinians who cannot read standard print due to disabilities.

Residents can select materials automatically, through a librarian, or by requesting specific titles.

Source: Stockblocks Enterprise / Radio One Digital

Wake County residents who qualify for accessible reading services can now have materials delivered directly to their homes, thanks to a new partnership between Wake County Public Libraries and the Library of North Carolina.

The Library of North Carolina – Accessible Books & Library Services is a convenient program for North Carolinians who are unable to read standard print due to low vision, blindness or a physical, perceptual or reading disability. The service is completely free for users who receive titles by downloading them or having the materials mailed directly to and from their residence. The library is part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

“This partnership helps to ensure that a person’s physical condition or location never limits opportunities for lifelong learning,” said Safiyah Jackson, vice chair, Wake County Board of Commissioners. We aren’t just delivering packages — we are delivering a gateway to the world.”

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There are more than 175,000 large print, braille and audiobook titles available along with over 100 braille and audio magazines. Books and movies can be chosen by genre, author, title, series or subject. Reading preferences can be updated any time.

“This project opens doors for many qualified North Carolinians to thousands of books and other accessible materials,” said Catherine Rubin, director of Accessible Books & Library Services. “We’re delighted to collaborate with Wake County Public Libraries in providing access to our free services.”

How it works

Wake County library staff have been trained to certify eligibility and guide patrons through the application process. Residents can stop by any library to learn how to get started. Once an application has been approved, a Reader Advisor from Accessible Books & Library Services will reach out to set up the patron’s account.

Materials can be selected in three ways: automatically picked based on preferences, selected by Reader Advisors or requested specifically. People can request books they want to read from any collection by phone, mail, chat, email or the online catalog.

The Library of North Carolina offers materials in audio, braille, large print and video with descriptive audio. Materials are sent at no cost (for delivery or return) via the U.S. Postal Service. Returning items is as simple as turning the mailing card over, sliding it back into the case and dropping it in the mail.

To learn more about this program, stop by any Wake County Public Libraries location.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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