Turns Out Almost Everything Trump Has Told Us is a Lie | Notes From The GED Section

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In the latest episode of the GED Section” DL Hughley systematically dismantled the dangerous contradictions coming from the Trump Administration. For communities that routinely bear the brunt of bad policies, Hughley’s breakdown serves as an urgent wake-up call. We need to look closely at the facts, protect our community, and understand the heavy toll of our current leadership.

DL first targeted the shifting narrative around military conflict with Iran. He pointed out a glaring inconsistency: the administration claimed a year ago that Iran’s military capabilities were completely decimated, yet we are engaging them again as if they rebuilt overnight. Furthermore, he highlighted a stark reality about our adversaries. While leadership underestimates them, Iran boasts a 94 percent literacy rate and ranks in the top ten for chemistry and science. Meanwhile, America is reportedly running out of munitions, fighting a highly advanced tech squad while our nation reads at a fifth-grade level.



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The economic segment of his breakdown hit even closer to home. Hughley cut straight to the financial pain we feel every day at the cash register. Gas prices are up, grocery bills are soaring, and the stock market is sinking. He summarized this economic strain with a powerful and culturally resonant truth: “It is very expensive to be racist.” The reckless use of tariffs and erratic financial decisions mirror a leader who has gone bankrupt seven times, and who is now dragging the country down that same dangerous path.

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He then examined the alienation of our global allies. Just months ago, the administration was maligning the very partners it now begs for assistance. DL noted the absurdity of burning bridges and then expecting a rescue boat. We are navigating a massive international crisis alone because our leadership treats global diplomacy like a cheap reality show.

Domestically, Hughley called out the administration’s misplaced priorities regarding national security. He criticized the sudden claim that leadership knows the exact location of dangerous sleeper cells. If they actually possess this intelligence, why are agencies like ICE deployed to terrorize everyday people and tear diverse families apart instead of neutralizing actual threats? The focus clearly remains on intimidating marginalized groups rather than keeping the nation safe.

Ultimately, DL reminded us that we are being led by a “game show host and a drunk podcaster,” and the consequences of this incompetence are deadly. We may never get the complete truth from an administration that believes repeating a lie makes it real. However, we hold the power to stay informed, empower our voices, and demand better for our community.

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Turns Out Almost Everything Trump Has Told Us is a Lie | Notes From The GED Section was originally published on blackamericaweb.com