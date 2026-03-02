Listen Live
Apply Now! Raleigh Summer Youth Employment Program

Raleigh's summer youth employment program is now accepting applications for an opportunity to gain valuable work experience.

Published on March 2, 2026
  • Teens 15-18 can gain paid work experience and explore career paths.
  • Program includes mandatory orientation, criminal record check, and drug testing.
  • Applicants must live in Raleigh and provide proof of age and residency.
The Raleigh Summer Youth Employment Program (RSYEP) helps teens between the ages of 15 and 18 build real-world skills and prepare for future success by working with the City of Raleigh. Over eight weeks, participants gain paid work experience, explore career pathways, and develop the professional and life skills needed to thrive in today’s workforce.

Key Dates for the 2026 Summer Youth Employment Program

Raleigh Summer Youth Employment ProgramDates
Application and Interviews Jan. 21 – March 18
OrientationMay 16
NCSU McKimmon Center
ProgramJune 15 – Aug. 7

Applications are now open for Summer 2026

How to apply

Complete application. Must use personal email, please do not use parent or guardian email address.

Interview Requirement

All Raleigh Summer Youth Employment Program (RSYEP) applicants are required to complete one interview – either virtual or in person.  

At the time of the interview, you will be required to provide proof of age and proof that you have a Raleigh zip code. To meet this requirement, you must show one of the following forms of identification (no exceptions):

  • Valid North Carolina Class C Driver’s License 
  • Valid North Carolina Learner’s Permit 
  • Valid North Carolina state-issued identification card 
  • All documents are available at the NC Department of Motor Vehicles
  • We will take CURRENT report cards/official transcript WITH the address shown. If it is a printout without the address, this will be invalid and you cannot proceed with the interview.

Virtual Interview Option

In-Person Interview Options

Applicants may attend one of the following in-person interview sessions:

  • Feb. 11 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. 
    Lions Park
    516 Dennis Avenue
  • Feb. 28 | 10 a.m. – noon 
    Roberts Park
    1300 E. Martin Street
  • March 5 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
    Raleigh Pathway Center
    900 South Wilmington Street

Who Can Apply

To be eligible, you must:

  • Be 15-18 years of age, and a high school student as of May 31, 2026
  • Live within Raleigh City Limits
  • Attend Mandatory Program Orientation on May 16, 2026, with a parent or legal guardian
  • Not enrolled in summer school or athletic activities during program dates
  • Not miss more than 5 days during program
  • Complete AND Clearance (no exceptions) of:
    • Criminal Record Check
    • Controlled Substance Testing (CST)
    • Fingerprinting (In accordance with New Statue, (G.S. 160A-164.2(b)) requires that any applicant hired into a position that works with minors in any capacity must undergo a fingerprint-based state and national criminal history record check through the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). 

Please Note

  • Only one applicant per household will be accepted into the Raleigh Summer Youth Employment Program
  • You must have proof of Raleigh residency (shows current address) at the time of your interview.  School IDs are not acceptable if there is not an address. We will accept official school transcripts for proof of residency only
  • You must have a government ID (State ID, Driver’s Permit, Driver’s License, or Passport) at time of conditional offer to complete CST screening and fingerprinting, and other new hire paperwork
  • If you are offered a position with RSYEP, both the employee and a parent/guardian must attend a mandatory orientation. No exceptions!

