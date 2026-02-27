These Black Women Celebs Are Taking Over Broadway: Megan Thee Stallion, Tessa Thompson, Michelle Williams & More

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Hot girls are heading to the theater.

Because the official Hot Girl Coach just announced that she’s taking her beauty, brains, style, and rap prowess to Moulin Rouge! The Musical in a brand-new Broadway role. Yes, Megan Thee Stallion is making her Broadway debut as Harold Zidler, the flashy club owner of the Moulin Rouge nightclub, beginning March 24 through May 17, 2026.

Megan Thee Stallion Heads To Broadway & The Hotties Are Ready

The announcement has our timelines talking. Megan’s casting marks a historic moment for the production, as she becomes one of the first women to step into the role.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” Megan said in a statement to press. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively, and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation, and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

But Megan isn’t the only Black woman celebrity heading to Broadway – and taking over.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

From reality stars like Kandi Burruss to Oscar-nominated actresses like Cynthia Erivo, Black women are commanding Broadway from every angle. Some are center stage. Others are scene-stealing in supporting roles. And many are behind the curtain producing, funding, and deciding which stories get told.

As the weather starts to thaw, girls’ night is moving from the group chat to real plans. Broadway is officially on the list. And knowing you’re rooting for a fellow Black woman when the curtain rises? That’s the energy we need.

Here’s your lineup of Broadway shows starring and shaped by Black women this season. Add them to your list for the next girls’ night out, or maybe even a night with bae.

Gallery: These Black Women Lighting Up Broadway This Season