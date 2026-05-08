Revamped Instagram on iPad
Instagram finally launched an iPad app last fall, but it differed from the iPhone version. After a recent update, Instagram for iPad has been redesigned to align with the iPhone app. The new design brings Reels front and center, offering a similar layout and design on both devices. Users can now enjoy a consistent Instagram experience across iPhone and iPad, taking advantage of the larger display on the tablet.
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Revamped Instagram on iPad was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
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