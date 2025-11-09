Simone Biles Keeps It Real About Her Cosmetic Procedures, Social Media Refuses To Mind Its Business

Source: Pablo Cuadra / Getty

Simone Biles is living her best life away from the gym. She’s not just the G.O.A.T in gymnastics as the most decorated athlete in the sport of all-time, she’s also a WAG to husband Johnathan Owens, a safety on the Chicago Bears. Her game fits are among the league’s best with 17 chances each season to show them off (and maybe more, as the Bears look playoff-bound for the first time in ages.)

This week, Biles, 28, shared some more personal information. In a video posted to her social media accounts, Biles asked fans to guess which three plastic surgery procedures she’s had. One of them, she said, was an easy guess; the other two maybe a little harder.

“I’ve had three plastic surgeries, and two of them you would never be able to tell,” Biles said on TikTok.

While Biles has not officially retired from the sport and is said to be considering the 2018 Summer Games in Los Angeles, one of her cosmetic procedures makes it unlikely that she’ll return. Over the summer, when Biles and Owens went on vacation in Belize, it was obvious that she had a breast enhancement.

Biles cheekily referenced the surgery on social media while trying out her new trampoline at the couple’s still-in-construction new home in Texas.

“First flip with the [cherries emoji],” she posted.

Fans caught on, but most of the comments were positive. The 4’8 star said that yes, she’d had breast enhancement surgery via a thumbs up to a fan who posted “[Cherries emoji] done? [Heart emoji]” to the quetion Biles posed.

After confirming the breast job, she revealed the less obvious procedures, saying she’s had a “🍒, lower bleph because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe — my earring got ripped out when I was younger.”

She’s referring to a blepharoplasty, which removes excess skin, fat, or muscle from the upper or lower eyelids. She also mentioned that she had her earlobe repaired.

Biles says she got Botox on her 27th birthday but quickly abandoned it as she didn’t like the results.

“So, for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like, baby Botox, just right here in my T-zone, and I did not like it,” she told her fans on TikTok in August of 2024. “So I haven’t got it again.”

Another reveal is Biles’ expensive taste in jewelry. On an Instagram story posted on Nov. 6, she was shown sporting two watches from Audemars Piguet, a brand Jay Z loves, as he rapped about on multiple tracks, including “N—s in Paris.” (He’s reportedly an ambassador for the watchmaker.) Biles captioned the post “My two babies.” The larger watch is a $50,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore, while the smaller one is a Royal Oak Mini, a 2024 gift from Owens.

Biles has also shown a $6500 medium-sized size Lady Dior bag, a $30K Hermés bag and a $150K Mercedes Benz G-Wagon on social media. Not to mention her $300K wedding ring.

But whose pocket watching? She’s the G.O.A.T., after all. And her man’s no slouch, either.