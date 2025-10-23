Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy Had Knife Pressed To His Throat By Fellow Inmate

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been held for over 13 months at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CRIME-DIDDY

Sean “Diddy Combs is currently serving his prison sentence in one of the nation’s most notorious facilities, and according to a friend, there was a brush of violence for the beleaguered mogul. In a report, it was revealed by a friend of Diddy’s that a fellow inmate pressed a knife to his throat after sneaking into his cell.

As exclusively reported by The Daily Mail, Diddy, who is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, was approached by the inmate who fashioned a makeshift knife and held it against Combs’ throat, according to his best friend, Charlucci Finney.

“He woke up with a knife to his throat,” Finney told the outlet. “I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.”

Finney continued, “If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him. It was probably a way to say: ‘Next time you ain’t gonna be so lucky.’ Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won’t work. Sean is from Harlem.”

Attorneys for Combs have attempted to have their client moved out of MDC due to the constant threat of violence and harm. They are angling to have Diddy moved to FCI Fort Dix in Hanover Township, N.J. This is a low-security facility where they hope to have Combs serve his 50-month sentence and enter a drug rehab program.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Diddy Had Knife Pressed To His Throat By Fellow Inmate  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Trending
World Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Pickup" - Arrivals
Entertainment

Being Eddie: Comedy Icon Eddie Murphy Reflects On Legacy In New Doc

Entertainment

Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case

Exploring Asheville's Blue Ridge Mountains
6 Items
Local

The Most Haunted Places Across North Carolina

12 Items
Celebrity

Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘HIM’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme’d Across Social Media

Black Voter
Local

Local Elections In Wake County Are Less Than One Month Away

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close