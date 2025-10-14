Listen Live
Drake & Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Bday—Peace In The Family?

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Heavy on the denim.

October 13, 2025

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors
Source: Cole Burston / Getty

Drake has been through many ups and downs as of late, but he made sure to make time for his son’s big moment. He and Sophie Brussaux made it happen for Adonis’ 8th birthday.

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

As per Complex, Drake and Adonis’ mother had another co-parenting glow-up last weekend. On Saturday (Oct. 11), they hosted an over-the-top but age-appropriate extravaganza for their son Adonis. To celebrate his 8th birthday, they curated a private event with a western theme full of wanted posters and other cowboy elements. In a video shared on social media, the two are seen cutting a three-tier cake with fondant cow print and matching cowboy rope. While not much else from the bash was shared online, Drake made sure to shout out his only child via social media. Champagne Papi posted a photograph of Adonis throwing up the six hand gesture just like his old man.

While Drake and Sophie are not together, the two have maintained a very respectful relationship throughout. The two are rumored to have met back in January 2017 when they were spotted together at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam. Months later, she publicly announced she was pregnant with the rapper’s child. Adonis was born Oct. 11, 2017. However, it wasn’t until almost three years later that Drake publicly disclosed to the world that he was a father.

You can see footage from the Adonis’ birthday celebration below.

