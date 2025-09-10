Listen Live
Local

Durham County Building In Honor Of Former Mayor Bill Bell

An administrative building has been named to honor of former Mayor William V. “Bill” Bell

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Portrait Of William V. "Bill" Bell
Source: North Carolina Central University / Getty

The Durham County Board of Commissioners has unanimously voted to rename an administrative building in honor of former Mayor William V. “Bill” Bell, recognizing his decades of dedicated service to the community.

The decision, made during Monday’s board meeting, celebrates Bell’s long-standing impact on both the city and the county. Bell served as Durham’s mayor from 2001 to 2017 and previously spent 26 years as a Durham County Commissioner.

This building renaming is the latest in a series of honors for Bell. Earlier this year, a street was named after him, further cementing his legacy as a transformative leader in Durham’s history.

Bell is widely credited with helping to guide Durham through significant periods of growth, community development, and economic transformation.

SEE ALSO

Durham County Building In Honor Of Former Mayor Bill Bell  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

Woman on Computer
Local

Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households

Meeting on Laptop
Local

Want To Learn Microsoft Excel?

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close