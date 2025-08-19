Wake County Schools Make Big Changes to Cafeteria Food Ahead of Fall
Wake County leaders are making student nutrition a top priority, starting with a healthy breakfast in the school cafeteria each morning.
“If you see a Pop-Tart or chips, it’s not the same item that you see in the Walmart. It’s going to be a whole grain Pop-Tart,” said Tiffany Lawrence, director of child nutrition services for the county. “And if you see chips, there’s going to be a baked chip. It’s going to be a lower sugar ice cream.”
Parents should be aware of a small price increase in school meals this year. Breakfast now costs $2.25 for high school students and $2.00 for elementary students. Lunch prices have risen to $4.00 for high schoolers and $3.75 for elementary students.
Families in need can apply for the free and reduced-price meal program based on income. There’s also help available through the Angel Fund, which uses community donations to cover the cost of meals for students who fall behind on payments.
To avoid any surprises, parents are encouraged to visit the WCPSS website to review school menus and stay up to date.
Wake County Schools Make Big Changes to Cafeteria Food Ahead of Fall was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Fantasia Gets Her 'Boots On The Ground' in New Remix Of Viral Song
-
Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche
-
GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj
-
Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board
-
Durham Residents Can Apply for Property Tax Relief September 1
-
Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households
-
Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case
-
Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music