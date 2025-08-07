Wake County Offers Free Breastfeeding Education Classes This August
In honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Wake County is offering a series of free educational workshops aimed at supporting new and expectant parents.
While breastfeeding is a natural process, it doesn’t always come easily. Many parents face challenges due to limited support, lack of access to resources like medical care or pumping equipment, and insufficient education about breastfeeding. These workshops are designed to help bridge those gaps.
Throughout August, Wake County will host multiple sessions to provide practical guidance, expert advice, and encouragement for families beginning their breastfeeding journey.
Here’s a list of classes being offered:
Free breastfeeding classes and events
Breastfeeding 101 training
Wednesday, Aug. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wake County Public Health Center, 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh
WIC breastfeeding fair
Friday, Aug. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wake County Public Health Center, 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh (room G35C)
Breastfeeding education session (Spanish)
Thursday, Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m.
SE Raleigh YMCA, 1436 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh
Breastfeeding education session (English)
Thursday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m.
Wake County Public Health Center, 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh (room G35C)
source: WRAL.COM
Wake County Offers Free Breastfeeding Education Classes This August was originally published on thelightnc.com
