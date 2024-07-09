Angela Bofill To Be Remembered In Memorial Service At NYC’s Lincoln Center

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Late R&B vocalist Angela Bofill will be remembered in a public memorial service in her hometown of New York City next month, according to a press release.

The tribute will take place at Manhattan’s famed Lincoln Center, inside the Rose Hall. A GoFundMe has been established by Bofill’s estate to help cover the costs of the service.

Bofill, whose hits include “I Try” and “I’m On Your Side,” died on June 13 at age 70. Her daughter, Shauna Bofill-Portuguez, eulogized her mother in the press release:

“She loved every one of her fans and was always reading letters and kind notes from those who adorned and continued to support her wonderful legacy in music.”

More on Bofill’s life and legacy via press release:

Born in Brooklyn, NY on May 2, 1954, to Cuban and Puerto Rican parents and raised in the Bronx, Ms. Bofill first earned notices in the music industry via her debut album, “Angie” (1978), which featured the Quiet Storm classic “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter” and the jazz/Latin-flavored “Under the Moon and Over the Sky.” A year later, Bofill’s second album, “Angel of The Night” (1979) featured the title track (an R&B/jazz hit) as well as the stunning ballad and hit single “I Try” along with “What I Wouldn’t Do (For The Love of You).” As a result of solid sales and radio airplay on jazz/R&B stations of the aforementioned recordings, Ms. Bofill’s success with African American audiences and the Afro-Latin community was solidified. Her third album, “Something About You” (1981) included“ Holdin’ Out for Love” and the dance hit “Too Tough,” which became Bofill’s first Top 5 R&B success and spent 4 weeks at the #2 position on the Dance chart. A follow-up single, “Tonight I Give In”, reached the Top 20 and “I’m On Your Side,” from her fourth album, produced the Top 20 R&B hit of the same name. By the late 1980’s, Angela enjoyed success with a remake of Gino Vannelli’s “I Just Wanna Stop”, which reached No. 11 on the R&B chart. She recorded three more albums over the next eight years and would later work with the legendary Diana Ross and jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum.

Health issues plagued Ms. Bofill when she suffered two strokes – the second resulting in her losing the ability to sing. After recovering from the latter illness, she returned to the stage, at the suggestion of Rich Engel, her long-time manager. Due to a lack of health insurance, the benefit concert, The Angela Bofill Experience, took place in March of 2006 to pay her hospital bills. In the show, Bofill recounted her life and career in words. Vocally, she was joined by singers Maysa Leak, Phil Perry, and Melba Moore, who performed her biggest hits and signature songs. Similar events followed as the music industry rallied around Ms. Bofill, as additional aid was sought from the Rhythm and Blues Foundation. In 2012, Ms. Bofill was profiled and interviewed for the TVOne documentary series, Unsung. A year later, she was inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.

For more information and to donate for Bofill’s memorial service, fans can visit the GoFundMe page here.