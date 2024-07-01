Listen Live
Independence Day In Fuquay-Varina

Published on July 1, 2024

Fourth of July in Friendswood

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

Join us for fireworks, music, and fun on July 1 at South Park. Gates open at 6 pm, and fireworks will begin at sundown (generally around 9:15 pm). This time is dependent on the weather.

Live music begins at 6:30 pm. Food Trucks will be onsite and the Splash Pad will be open from 6 to 8:30 pm.

Make sure to bring a blanket or chair and get there early to claim the best location to view the fireworks.

The event is alcohol-free; however, coolers are allowed. The Town of Fuquay-Varina ordinance prohibits ALL animals in the event area, so please leave your animals comfortably at home.

Food Trucks:

Party in a Pita

Off the Hog

TJ’s Kitchen

Lili’s Kitchen

Tombachi

Beefy Buns

Hot Box Pizza

Ultimate Egg Rolls

Truman’s Smokehouse

A Taste of the Bayou

Safari Eatz

JAM Ice Cream & Shaved Ice

D&J Concessions

NC Sweet Tea

Pelican’s SnoBalls

Blackberry Creek Kettle Corn

Cinnabon

Mama Churros

WaffleUpp

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

