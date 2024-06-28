Get An Internship At NC Museum Of History

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Only currently enrolled undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to apply for museum internship positions and interns must be currently enrolled while completing the internship.

The Education Section at the North Carolina Museum of History engages visitors of all ages, allowing them to discover, learn, and connect with North Carolina history in meaningful ways. The Adult Education Programs Intern will work closely with the Adult Education Programs Coordinator in all aspects of adult programming. The intern is also expected to work with staff members from all sections of the museum, including executive-level staff, when necessary.

The intern will gain valuable behind-the-scenes experience in assisting with the setup and implementation of both virtual and on-site lectures, author talks, curator talks and other adult programs. The intern will also assist with and gain experience making these programs accessible to a wider audience through caption and video editing.

Projects

The Adult Education Programs Intern will assist with the following tasks:

Scheduling Zoom webinars and meetings for upcoming meetings and programs

Editing captions from previously recorded adult education programs using YouTube and Zoom captioning

Assisting the adult educator with virtual adult education programs, including serving as a co-host on Zoom platforms

Assisting with setup and implementation of in-person education programs

Attending Education Section meetings

Attending necessary meetings associated with adult programs

Other duties as assigned

Skills Needed

The Adult Education Programs Intern must:

Have excellent oral and written communication skills, organizational skills, and attention to detail

Be able to work both collaboratively and independently

Have strong computer skills; experience with Zoom and caption editing is preferred

Have excellent visitor services skills and the ability to engage effectively with museum visitors of diverse backgrounds

Have knowledge of/experience in public history, history, museum studies, anthropology, archaeology, art history, education, and related disciplines and seek to gain hands-on experience in museum-related work

Time Commitment

This internship is hybrid, with the intern allowed to telework for a portion of their duties with some on-site work required. While the work schedule is flexible dependent on the successful candidate’s academic requirements and availability, some evening and weekend availability is preferred.

How to Apply

Applicant must submit completed internship application, cover letter, resume, and unofficial transcripts for all colleges/universities attended to be considered for a museum internship.

Please submit all application materials to internship coordinator Kathy Gleditsch at Kathleen.Gleditsch@dncr.nc.gov by the deadline.

Click here for application.

