Listen Live
Local

Get An Internship At NC Museum Of History

Published on June 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
To-Do list

Source: MetaLab / nappy.co

Only currently enrolled undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to apply for museum internship positions and interns must be currently enrolled while completing the internship.

The Education Section at the North Carolina Museum of History engages visitors of all ages, allowing them to discover, learn, and connect with North Carolina history in meaningful ways. The Adult Education Programs Intern will work closely with the Adult Education Programs Coordinator in all aspects of adult programming. The intern is also expected to work with staff members from all sections of the museum, including executive-level staff, when necessary.

Related Stories

The intern will gain valuable behind-the-scenes experience in assisting with the setup and implementation of both virtual and on-site lectures, author talks, curator talks and other adult programs. The intern will also assist with and gain experience making these programs accessible to a wider audience through caption and video editing.

Projects

The Adult Education Programs Intern will assist with the following tasks:

  • Scheduling Zoom webinars and meetings for upcoming meetings and programs
  • Editing captions from previously recorded adult education programs using YouTube and Zoom captioning
  • Assisting the adult educator with virtual adult education programs, including serving as a co-host on Zoom platforms
  • Assisting with setup and implementation of in-person education programs
  • Attending Education Section meetings
  • Attending necessary meetings associated with adult programs
  • Other duties as assigned

Skills Needed

The Adult Education Programs Intern must:

  • Have excellent oral and written communication skills, organizational skills, and attention to detail
  • Be able to work both collaboratively and independently
  • Have strong computer skills; experience with Zoom and caption editing is preferred
  • Have excellent visitor services skills and the ability to engage effectively with museum visitors of diverse backgrounds
  • Have knowledge of/experience in public history, history, museum studies, anthropology, archaeology, art history, education, and related disciplines and seek to gain hands-on experience in museum-related work

Time Commitment

This internship is hybrid, with the intern allowed to telework for a portion of their duties with some on-site work required. While the work schedule is flexible dependent on the successful candidate’s academic requirements and availability, some evening and weekend availability is preferred.

How to Apply

Applicant must submit completed internship application, cover letter, resume, and unofficial transcripts for all colleges/universities attended to be considered for a museum internship.

Please submit all application materials to internship coordinator Kathy Gleditsch at Kathleen.Gleditsch@dncr.nc.gov by the deadline.

Click here for application.

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

internship North Carolina Museum of History

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Obituaries

Bill Cobbs, Beloved Black Actor, Has Died At Age 90

News

Megan Thee Stallion The Latest Female Celebrity Victimized By A Deepfake Porn Video On X

Photo of Angela BOFILL 10 items
Obituaries

R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70

Fourth of July
Local

Morrisville’s July 3 Celebration with Fireworks Moving

Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

Entertainment

Ms. Pat Gets Real About Comedy and Life with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close