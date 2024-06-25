Morrisville’s July 3 Celebration with Fireworks Moving

CLOSE
You don’t have to wait until July 4 to celebrate Independence Day in Morrisville. The Town’s annual celebration has a new name and location. The event – now called “Red, White & BOOM!” – will take place on Wednesday, July 3, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Cedar Fork District Park (228 Aviation Parkway). Members of the entire family can enjoy live music, food trucks, carnival-style games, and more. Tickets can be purchased for carnival games and inflatables via cash or card. A fireworks show will conclude the evening.
Live music this year will be provided by Adam Lee Decker and Sayer McShane.
Attendees can bring chairs and blankets to sit on the lawn and enjoy the fireworks. Water stations will be setup at the event. Event goers can bring a water bottle to fill up at the stations.
There will be no general event parking on site. Event attendees will park at designated off-site parking locations at 808 and 909 Aviation Pkwy. Shuttles will be running continuously from both locations during the event. The only on-site parking will be accessible parking.
Visit morrisvillenc.gov/july3 for a full list of food trucks and ticket information.
This is a rain or shine event.
