Listen Live
Local

Morrisville’s July 3 Celebration with Fireworks Moving

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Fourth of July

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

You don’t have to wait until July 4 to celebrate Independence Day in Morrisville. The Town’s annual celebration has a new name and location. The event – now called “Red, White & BOOM!” – will take place on Wednesday, July 3, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Cedar Fork District Park (228 Aviation Parkway). Members of the entire family can enjoy live music, food trucks, carnival-style games, and more. Tickets can be purchased for carnival games and inflatables via cash or card. A fireworks show will conclude the evening.
Live music this year will be provided by Adam Lee Decker and Sayer McShane.
Attendees can bring chairs and blankets to sit on the lawn and enjoy the fireworks. Water stations will be setup at the event. Event goers can bring a water bottle to fill up at the stations.

Related Stories

There will be no general event parking on site. Event attendees will park at designated off-site parking locations at 808 and 909 Aviation Pkwy. Shuttles will be running continuously from both locations during the event. The only on-site parking will be accessible parking.
Visit morrisvillenc.gov/july3 for a full list of food trucks and ticket information.
This is a rain or shine event.

RELATED TAGS

fourth of july Morrisville

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Nene Leakes Returns To ‘Reality TV’ With A New Show, ‘Outrageous Love’

Entertainment

Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins’ New Record Label Aims To Uplift & Inspire

Entertainment

The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit

Entertainment

Watch: Legendary Powerhouse Chaka Khan Graces NPR’s Tiny Desk Stage

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

Entertainment News

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Bad Hair Joke About Jada

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close