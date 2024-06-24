Carrboro Holding 11th Annual Frederick Douglass Community Reading

Carrboro Mayor Barbara Foushee is pleased to announce that the Town of Carrboro will hold its 11th Annual Community Reading of the Frederick Douglass essay “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” on Thursday, July 4, 2024.
The reading will occur from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Introductory remarks will be provided by Mayor Foushee with the keynote address given by Civil Rights Historian Danita Mason-Hogans. Closing remarks will be provided by James Williams Jr., an attorney and former chief public defender.
About the Frederick Douglass Speech and Community Reading
“What to the slave is the Fourth of July?” posed Frederick Douglass to a gathering of 500-600 abolitionists in Rochester, N.Y., on July 5, 1852. Admission to the speech was 12 cents, and the crowd at the Rochester Ladies’ Anti-Slavery Society was enthusiastic, voting unanimously to endorse the speech at its end. This speech would be remembered as one of the most poignant addresses by Douglass, a former slave turned statesman. Douglass gave it on July 5, refusing to celebrate the Fourth of July until all slaves were emancipated.
Frederick Douglass’ essay reflects a sobering point of view about what is commonly considered to be America’s Independence Day and is a part of the history of this country that should be recognized and remembered. The community is urged to attend and listen to the reading of this compelling work.
- The reading is one of the events included in the day-long Carrboro July 4th Celebration.
- View past Carrboro’s Frederick Douglass Community Readings at https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5JEg4H8hocMjjl2BVMny6nnw_gMI6AAv
- Learn more at https://www.carrboronc.gov/308/July-4th-Celebration
