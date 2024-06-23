Corey Holcomb Brings Truthful Comedy to Raleigh Improv This Weekend

If you are familiar with the comedic stylings of Corey Holcomb, then you know that you will laugh until you’re sore…but you’ll also learn something too. His reality-rooted comedy has entertained fans for years, and fans in the Triangle will get to see it this weekend at Raleigh Improv. He checks in with Karen Clark to give a taste of what’s to come.
For tickets, visit https://improv.com/raleigh/
