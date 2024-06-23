Listen Live
Corey Holcomb Brings Truthful Comedy to Raleigh Improv This Weekend

| 06.22.24
If you are familiar with the comedic stylings of Corey Holcomb, then you know that you will laugh until you’re sore…but you’ll also learn something too. His reality-rooted comedy has entertained fans for years, and fans in the Triangle will get to see it this weekend at Raleigh Improv. He checks in with Karen Clark to give a taste of what’s to come.

For tickets, visit https://improv.com/raleigh/

Corey Holcomb Raleigh Improv

