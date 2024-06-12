Listen Live
Local

Bimbé Booking Agent To Repay The City of Durham All Money Owed

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
City of Durham BIMBE 2024

Source: City of Durham / City Of Durham

Booking agent Christopher Weeks has signed a legal agreement to repay the City of Durham $37,000 following his failure to provide the musical artist Monica to perform at the 2024 Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival last month. 

Weeks, who admitted he owed the money in the June 10 agreement with the City, has paid an initial $5,000, and will make 10 additional payments of $3,200, starting July 2024 until April 2025, when the total amount would be paid in full. 

Related Stories

The City contracted Weeks for $45,000 in January to secure headline talent for Bimbé, a free, annual festival that has been held in the city for 54 years. In the months following, Weeks assured the City’s parks and recreation department, which hosts the event, that the entertainer was secured. The City paid Weeks in installments according to the contract and then began promoting Monica as the headline act. The City’s payments totaled $37,000, with the final payment of $8,000 to be paid after the festival. 

After the festival, which happened despite the absence of a headline act, the City began immediate collection efforts by sending two demand letters, dated May 23 and May 24. Those demand letters culminated in Weeks signing the repayment agreement.

“While I am disappointed that we didn’t have a headline performer for this historic and much cherished festival, I am satisfied that the City will be repaid,” said City Manager Wanda Page.

 The City is taking steps to determine how to best prevent a similar situation with a vendor from occurring in the future.

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

RELATED TAGS

Bimbe durham Monica

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
News

What Is Project 2025? Breaking Down The Controversial Playbook

9 items
News

9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé

News

Snoop Dogg’s Wife Is Opening A Gentleman’s Club In Los Angeles

Obituaries

RIP Rev. James Lawson: Tributes Pour In After Civil Rights Icon Dies At 95

NYC Restaurant Week Kokomo Brooklyn Williamsburg Review
Local

Celebrate Black Restaurant Week in Carrboro

Entertainment

MC Lyte Announces Album Release After Nearly a Decade

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close