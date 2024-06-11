Listen Live
Entertainment

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Set To Star In Netflix’s “Man on Fire” Series

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, Rémy Martin And Roche Bobois - Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

News that actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in Netflix’s series adaptation of “Man on Fire” was announced recently. The acclaimed entertainer will follow in the footsteps of Denzel Washington, who first played the role in the 2004 film. Read more details about the exciting news inside.

Deadline shared the news that Abdul-Mateen will star in Netflix’s “Man on Fire” series. He will also serve as executive producer. He’s set to portray the lead John Creasy, who’s a former Special Forces mercenary now suffering from PTSD. John hopes to redeem himself, but before he can continue his journey of redemption, he is brought back in the world that negatively affected him.

Washington played the role in the 2004 film adaptation produced by New Regency. The story is originally based on A.J. Quinnell’s book series of the same name.

Steven Caple Jr. will direct the first two episodes and executive produce alongside Abdul-Mateen. Other executive producers include showrunner/writer Kyle Killen and New Regency Productions’ Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann. Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Tracey Cook also executive produce with Chapter Eleven’s Scott Pennington and Ed McDonnell, Michael Polaire and RedRum’s Stacy Perskie.

Abdul-Mateen II is known for his notable roles in the films Candyman, Aquaman and HBO’s “Watchmen” series.

Stay tuned for more updates on his upcoming role in Netflix’s “Man on Fire” series adaptation. Comment your favorite Yahya role below.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Set To Star In Netflix’s “Man on Fire” Series  was originally published on globalgrind.com

RELATED TAGS

Man on Fire Netflix Yahya Abdul Mateen II

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
News

What Is Project 2025? Breaking Down The Controversial Playbook

Entertainment

Watch: Legendary Powerhouse Chaka Khan Graces NPR’s Tiny Desk Stage

5 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: How Prince Navigated The Music Industry His Way

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Miami Premiere 16 items
Entertainment

Sorry, Stephen A.: Success of “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” Proves That Black Folks Are NOT Canceling Will Smith

Foxy NC Logo
Entertainment News

Fantasia & Paula Cook Fail to Reach Settlement:Lawsuit Moves Forward

Juneteenth Festival
Local

Zebulon Juneteenth Celebration On June 14 And June 15

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close