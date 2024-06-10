Listen Live
Local

Zebulon Juneteenth Celebration On June 14 And June 15

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Juneteenth Festival

Source: Foxy NC staff / Foxy NC staff

The Town of Zebulon, in partnership with the Zebulon Juneteenth Committee and the Zebulon Community Alliance, are hosting their annual Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 14 from 6:00 – 9:00 PM and Saturday, June 15 from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Zebulon Town Hall.

The Tams will headline the Friday evening kickoff while keynote speaker Judge David Baker will give his remarks during the Saturday celebration with The Project 919 Band headlining and the car and bike show taking place. Both days will feature live music, speeches, food trucks, food, drink, and craft vendors, community resources, arts and crafts, and more.

WHAT: The Zebulon Juneteenth Celebration

 WHEN: Juneteenth Celebration Kickoff

                Friday, June 14, 6:00 – 9:00 PM

                Juneteenth Community Celebration Day

                Saturday, June 15, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

WHERE: Zebulon Town Hall

                  1003 N. Arendell Ave.

                  Zebulon, NC 2597

WHO: The Tams

                Judge David Baker

                The Project 919 Band

                Car Show by Changin Lanez RDU

                Hillside High Drama Team

                Inspirational Vocalist Brandon Lee

                Zebulon Board of Commissioners

                Zebulon Community Leaders

Related Stories

For more information or press credentials, contact the Town of Zebulon Communications Director Kaleb Harmon at kharmon@townofzebulon.org or (919) 823-1833.

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Juneteenth Zebulon

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
11 items
News

MAGA Muva Amber Rose Still Supporting Convict Trump, Tiny Flag Xitter Gagged

News

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Why Do Black People Love Ginger Ale So Much?

Entertainment

Is Beyoncé in Hiding Amid Diddy Scandal?

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

10 items
Entertainment

Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!

Foxy NC Logo
Entertainment News

Fantasia & Paula Cook Fail to Reach Settlement:Lawsuit Moves Forward

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close