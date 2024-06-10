Zebulon Juneteenth Celebration On June 14 And June 15

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Town of Zebulon, in partnership with the Zebulon Juneteenth Committee and the Zebulon Community Alliance, are hosting their annual Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 14 from 6:00 – 9:00 PM and Saturday, June 15 from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Zebulon Town Hall.

The Tams will headline the Friday evening kickoff while keynote speaker Judge David Baker will give his remarks during the Saturday celebration with The Project 919 Band headlining and the car and bike show taking place. Both days will feature live music, speeches, food trucks, food, drink, and craft vendors, community resources, arts and crafts, and more.

WHAT: The Zebulon Juneteenth Celebration

WHEN: Juneteenth Celebration Kickoff

Friday, June 14, 6:00 – 9:00 PM

Juneteenth Community Celebration Day

Saturday, June 15, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

WHERE: Zebulon Town Hall

1003 N. Arendell Ave.

Zebulon, NC 2597

WHO: The Tams

Judge David Baker

The Project 919 Band

Car Show by Changin Lanez RDU

Hillside High Drama Team

Inspirational Vocalist Brandon Lee

Zebulon Board of Commissioners

Zebulon Community Leaders

For more information or press credentials, contact the Town of Zebulon Communications Director Kaleb Harmon at kharmon@townofzebulon.org or (919) 823-1833.

