Zebulon Juneteenth Celebration On June 14 And June 15

The Town of Zebulon, in partnership with the Zebulon Juneteenth Committee and the Zebulon Community Alliance, are hosting their annual Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 14 from 6:00 – 9:00 PM and Saturday, June 15 from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Zebulon Town Hall.
The Tams will headline the Friday evening kickoff while keynote speaker Judge David Baker will give his remarks during the Saturday celebration with The Project 919 Band headlining and the car and bike show taking place. Both days will feature live music, speeches, food trucks, food, drink, and craft vendors, community resources, arts and crafts, and more.
WHAT: The Zebulon Juneteenth Celebration
WHEN: Juneteenth Celebration Kickoff
Friday, June 14, 6:00 – 9:00 PM
Juneteenth Community Celebration Day
Saturday, June 15, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
WHERE: Zebulon Town Hall
1003 N. Arendell Ave.
Zebulon, NC 2597
WHO: The Tams
Judge David Baker
The Project 919 Band
Car Show by Changin Lanez RDU
Hillside High Drama Team
Inspirational Vocalist Brandon Lee
Zebulon Board of Commissioners
Zebulon Community Leaders
For more information or press credentials, contact the Town of Zebulon Communications Director Kaleb Harmon at kharmon@townofzebulon.org or (919) 823-1833.
-
Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away
-
2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 57
-
The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit
-
A Taste of Music Festival & Food Truck Rodeo
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
BMM: Did You Know These Legendary Black Artists Are From North Carolina?
-
REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury
-
Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!