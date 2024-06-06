Comedian JJ Williamson’s Jokes Will Have Your Ab Muscles Working This Weekend!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

You remember comedian JJ Williamson as Cousin Bowdie in the 2004 Blockbuster Film “Johnson Family Vacation”. He co-starred in the film with such actors as Cedric “The Entertainer” Vanessa Williams Steve Harvey Bow-Wow and the list goes on. He also starred in the comedy series “Cedric The Entertainer Presents: The Platinum Comedy Series – Starting Line-Up produced by Urban Works Entertainment. His ability to move the crowd with consistent delivery has given him an abundance of positive exposure and support in the field of entertainment.

J.J. has performed via the television circuit on “The Monique Show” “Russell Simmons HBO Def Comedy Jam” “Comedy Central” “Showtime at the Apollo” and “BET Comicview”. In 2000 J.J. earned his status among the comedy elite by winning the Bay Area Comedy Competition in Oakland California.

Check him out at the Raleigh Improv this weekend! Tickets are available on the Raleigh Improv website.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark