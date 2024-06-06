Listen Live
Local

Chatham Community Library to Host Special Juneteenth Event

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Family

Source: @alyssasieb / nappy.co

In recognition of Juneteenth, Chatham Community Library will host “Tricksters, Triumphs and Tradition: Stories for Juneteenth” with Donna Washington on Monday, June 17, 2024. This program is free and open to the public.

WHAT:                 “Tricksters, Triumphs and Tradition: Stories for Juneteenth”

WHEN:                 Monday, June 17, 2024 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE:               Chatham Community Library

                                Holmes Family Meeting Room

                                197 NC-87

                                Pittsboro, NC 27312

WHO: Chatham community members are invited to celebrate Juneteenth with folklore from the African and African American storytelling tradition. Donna Washington will bring these wonderful stories to life. From the African trickster Anansi to that clever character Brer Rabbit, these stories are full of laughter, wit, and wisdom. They represent the stories that helped generations survive darkness by laughing through it and by standing strong against injustice. This program is suitable for families and children of all ages.

Related Stories

A highly animated performer, Durham-based Washington has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales, and personal narratives to life for more than 30 years.

Funding for this program is made possible with the generous support of the Friends of the Chatham Community Library.

Residents may visit the libraries’ website www.chathamlibraries.org, or contact the library at (919) 545-8084 for more information on this and other events and programs.

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Chatham County Juneteenth

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

‘RHONY’ Alum Eboni K Williams Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

a caucasian man dressed in black pants and a green sweater dances and sings at a microphone
Local

Who’s The King: The Best R&B Male Falsetto Vocalist

Rosebar
Entertainment

A Taste of Music Festival & Food Truck Rodeo

10 items
Style & Fashion

The Tunnel Of Trend: Inside The WNBA’s Slam-Dunk Style Transformation

Richmond Jazz and Music Fest
Events

Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

Foxy NC Logo
Entertainment News

Fantasia & Paula Cook Fail to Reach Settlement:Lawsuit Moves Forward

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close