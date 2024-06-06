Chatham Community Library to Host Special Juneteenth Event

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Chatham Community Library will host “Tricksters, Triumphs and Tradition: Stories for Juneteenth” with Donna Washington on Monday, June 17, 2024. This program is free and open to the public.

WHAT: “Tricksters, Triumphs and Tradition: Stories for Juneteenth”

WHEN: Monday, June 17, 2024 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Chatham Community Library

Holmes Family Meeting Room

197 NC-87

Pittsboro, NC 27312

WHO: Chatham community members are invited to celebrate Juneteenth with folklore from the African and African American storytelling tradition. Donna Washington will bring these wonderful stories to life. From the African trickster Anansi to that clever character Brer Rabbit, these stories are full of laughter, wit, and wisdom. They represent the stories that helped generations survive darkness by laughing through it and by standing strong against injustice. This program is suitable for families and children of all ages.

A highly animated performer, Durham-based Washington has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales, and personal narratives to life for more than 30 years.

Funding for this program is made possible with the generous support of the Friends of the Chatham Community Library.

Residents may visit the libraries’ website www.chathamlibraries.org, or contact the library at (919) 545-8084 for more information on this and other events and programs.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark